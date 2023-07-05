When Will Taylor Fritz Play His Suspended Wimbledon First Round Match Against Yannick Hanfmann

Jul 6, 2022; London, England, United Kingdom; Taylor Fritz (USA) reacts to a point during his quarter finals men s singles match against Rafael Nadal (ESP) on Centre court at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

American tennis player Taylor Fritz began his journey at the Wimbledon Championships on Monday in a tricky first round encounter against German player Yannick Hangman. The two had played each other earlier this year at Rome Masters where the German beat Fritz comfortably in straight sets. In the Wimbledon match up, Fritz got off to a good start taking the first set but then lost the next two.

The match was hanging in the balance at 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 3-2 when rain stopped play. Unfortunately, given the constant rain, the organizers have found it tough to wrap up all matches and Fritz still awaits his chance to finish the match. Hopefully, the match will conclude today with Fritz scheduled to continue his match on Court No. 2 today.

Taylor Fritz Should Be on the Courts Early in Action

Fritz and Hanfmann will be allowed to resume their match today on Court No. 2, which will begin after the Maria Sakkari versus Marta Kostyuk match and should roughly begin around 1pm local time.

The match went into the fifth set with the weather conditions deteriorated. In the final set, Taylor is leading by 3-2. Once the players resume, they cannot afford to waste time in getting settled during the match.

Despite not having a great on the grass swing of the season, the expectations are fairly high off Fritz. Having reached the quarterfinal stage at Wimbledon last year and only bowing out to Rafael Nadal in 5 sets, American fans were hoping to see Fritz do even better this time around. If he is to make it past the first round however, Fritz is going to have to fight for his life.

After taking the first set, the American slipped up to go 1-2 sets down. But the match went the distance when the World No. 9 captured a hard-fought 4th set to force a deciding set which currently stands at 3-2.

Familiar With Each Other

Reflecting more on these two athletes, they aren’t unfamiliar with each other. Not long ago, they competed against each other during the ATP 1000 Rome Masters. It was the German who get the better of Taylor in straight sets.

However, conditions are different now in London. The situation of the match is quite intense and once they resume it will be interesting to see who draws first blood. Fritz’s experience in Grand Slams might give him a slight edge but he’ll have to come out of the gates gun blazing.

The winner of this match will face Swedish tennis player Mikael Ymer in the second round. However, the second round match will take place on Thursday itself.

Besides Taylor’s anticipated match, there are some interesting matches lined up for Wednesday. On the same court on which Fritz’s match is scheduled for is going to host the Thiem versus Tsitsipas match too.

We have both the French Open champions, Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek competing on the Centre Court today. All in all, we have an exciting line up for matches to take place on Day 3 of the Wimbledon Championships.