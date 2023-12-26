2023: The Year The PGA Tour Players Finally Took Charge of Their Tour

The year 2023 has been happening as ever in the golf lookbook. The year will be marked as a significant one since the players took control of the tour, given the changes in the policy board. Now, the six Player Directors have more say in vital decisions. Other than that, LIV golfers played in major championships while being ditched by the OWGR. Then, the Ryder Cup controversies reached their peak. Moreover, Viktor Hovland became an asset for the tour with his performances this year.

Rickie Fowler was also seen ending his drought by clinching the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Also, Wyndham Clark’s stellar performance at the US Open was one to be remembered. But something that caught the spotlight for the year was Tiger Woods‘ installation as the sixth player director.

Is Tiger Woods an Asset For the PGA Tour Policy Board?

Tiger Woods is arguably the greatest golfer of all time. Thus, he has leverage over the sport as a whole. He was incorporated as the sixth player director and the 12th member of the board. With his inclusion, the players now have an equal voice in tour decisions as other management executives. Also, the golf legend ensured that the past mistakes of carrying out major proceedings without players voting in favor wouldn’t be repeated.

To bring Woods on the board, a petition signed by 41 players, including top-tier golfers like Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Jon Rahm, was sent to Jay Monahan. The commissioner was informed how the players felt betrayed by his actions in sealing a merger without consent, and they demanded the Hall of Famer’s involvement to keep things transparent. This movement created a significant change in the tour. Most importantly, the golfers who signed it are popular faces, and their pleas are to be met by the tour.

The movement even turned the tables around, and Monahan had an epiphany to restore the lost trust. Eventually, he had to because the announcement of the merger was unexpected. Even Woods shed light on the same at the Hero World Challenge.

“Without any input or any information about it, it was just thrown out there…We were very frustrated with what happened.”

He further added,

“We were not going to be left out of the process like we were. So part of that process was putting me on the board and accepting that position.”

He also affirmed that the new framework will resolve all the past issues and serve as a rectification, saying, “Can’t happen again”. The process was divided into steps. First, was reclaiming 50% of the policy board share. The second was giving equity to the players on the tour, as shared by Woods on Twitter. It is to be noted that the post was shared after Rahm declared his switch to LIV Golf.

The letter didn’t contain many details but affirmed that it was decided in the best interest of golfers. All six player directors signed it, hence showing a positive sign. Now, only the finalization of the new framework agreement on December 31st can resolve the queries. For now, it seems that the PGA Tour players can finally see some transparency and control over decisions that directly affect their future with the tour.