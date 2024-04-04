‘I Think It’s Going To Be In A Much Better Place’: Phil Mickelson Hopeful Of Golf’s Transition Towards Globalization In The Near Future

While the entire golf fraternity faces disruption, Phil Mickelson is hopeful that golf as a whole is heading towards a better future, and placed confidence in the globalization of golf. It is no surprise that the golf world is entangled in a situation where the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are supposed to reach a deal that will eventually decide the future of the sport.

But, since last June, both sides haven’t been able to reach a framework agreement and even crossed the December deadline. The latest deadline highlighted is April, and both parties are in talks to reach a result. Although some gave up on the prospect of a fruitful result, Mickelson is confident that golf is heading towards a better future. Reflecting on the same, he shared his point of view in a press conference before LIV Golf Miami.

Phil Mickelson Wishes To See Golf In A Better Position

Mickelson strongly asserted that since golf is in a transitional phase, there’s a lot of bafflement regarding the outcome. But eventually, everybody will have a good end product and these efforts will take golf to a global platform.

“I think in the end, we are in a transitional state where we now have competition and that’s leading to a lot of disruption and change but it’s also in the end product going to make golf more global where the best players travel more.”

The LIV golfer is confident in the decisions taken by Saudi PIF head Yasir Al-Rumayyan, and felt that the end product would benefit the game, format, and course designs. Also, this will motivate various talented players from around the world to come up and play.

“I don’t know how it’s going to end out, exactly, or what it’s going to look like. I’m putting my trust in Yasir and where the game is headed more globally…we bring the best players from the world, and it’s going to open up more opportunities for manufacturing, course design, for players in different parts of the world to be inspired and enter the game. I think it’s going to be in a much better place.”

Lastly, he ended by asserting the reality of the current scenario, which is chaotic. But once this is over, the golf community will witness a better version of golf as a sport. Thus, it’s to be seen whether Mickelson’s predictions about golf’s future turn out to be right or wrong. For now, one awaits the final agreement that is in works between the two tours.