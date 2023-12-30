Harold Varner III Gets Arrested For Driving Under Influence in North Carolina

Aug 4, 2023; White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, USA; Harold Varner III on the 17th hole during the first round of the LIV Golf event at The Old White Course. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf player, Harold Varner III, was taken into custody because the golfer was driving ‘while subject to an impairing substance.’ This report was aired on Thursday by WBTV, and the incident took place in North Carolina. Moreover, his blood alcohol concentration was quite high. During a breathalyzer test, the digit was around .16, almost 2x the normal driving limit.

The 33-year-old was taken to Mecklenburg County Jail at 7:30 p.m. He paid $500 for a bail and he was set free. But, according to further jail reports, he will be appearing in front of the judge on January 19, 2024. The 4Aces GC teammate had an amazing year in golf. He had five best-ten finishes, including a win at Trump National. But this legal conflict will stay as a scar on the golfer’s name. Apart from Harold Varner III, Tiger Woods was also arrested for drug intake in 2017.

Golf Legend Tiger Woods Spent a Night in Custody

Tiger Woods was face-to-face with a reckless situation in 2017, and was found guilty. In a toxicology report, he was suspected to have had drugs and was sleeping inside his Mercedes-Benz on the road. Moreover, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department reported that he took Vicodin, Dilaudid, and three more drugs into his system.

The deadly drugs can be hazardous and cause breathing issues, making the person unconscious. In the situation, when Woods was questioned, he couldn’t determine where he was. His sleep drugs even made him forget the road to his house.

He paid an amount for the offense, which was $250. Following that incident, he was supposed to be checked for drug intake on occasion. Also, any further similar crime would have landed him in jail.

Even golf underdog, John Daly, spent a night in jail due to his immense intoxication. The incident happened in 2009 in Winston-Salem. The overdose was so high that he passed out at a restaurant. He wasn’t charged though, and was set free the next morning as the alcohol went down in his system.

Thus, Harold’s crime is nothing new in the golf lookbook. Other golfers had the same history in the past.