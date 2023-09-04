“Won’t Be Asking Novak Djokovic Anything Like That”: Former World No. 4 Won’t Follow Rennae Stubbs

Sept 3, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbiaafter beating Borna Gojo of Croatia on day seven of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic has made headlines at the US Open besides his on-court brilliance. This is largely due to Australian TV presenter, Rennae Stubbs who has become some sort of an arch-rival in recent years. Her anti-Djokovic and anti-Serbian comments have angered their supporters and tennis neutrals alike.

Yet, that has not deterred the USTA and official broadcasters from assigning Stubbs to interview Djokovic after two of his four matches so far. After his Round of 16 match, Stubbs asked Djokovic about the reason behind showing his frustration perhaps unduly to his entourage. While this has generated controversy, former Australian player of Croatian descent, Jelena Dokic said that she would definitely not have the courage to ask such a question to the 23-time Grand Slam champion in public.

Novak Djokovic gives clever answer to Rennae Stubbs, Jelena Dokic comments

In the post-match interview, Rennae Stubbs was quoted as asking Novak Djokovic.

“You seem to give your box a bit of a hard time. Do you want to tell us exactly what’s going on there? Is that just frustration?”

In response, Djokovic played it very smartly and he said with a smile –

“They keep me sharp, I keep them sharp.”

Novak Djokovic has been known to vent out his frustration occasionally in between matches when things are not going his way, to his side of the box. The box normally consists of his fitness and conditioning trainers, wife, assistant coach and Goran Ivanisevic. This match was no different as his opponent, Borna Gojo of Croatia did give him a tough fight in the 2nd and the 3rd sets. Although Djokovic did prevail eventually, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

Now, Jelena Dokic was commentating on Australia’s Channel 9 for this match. What Stubbs has been assigned to do at the US Open, is what Dokic does at the Australian Open. As a result, while discussing Novak Djokovic and his anger, Dokic gave an epic response to Stubbs’ interview –

“I certainly won’t be asking him (Djokovic) anything like that at the Australian Open in January.”

When Dokic got mixed reactions for Djokovic Australian Open 2023 interview

In an interview after one of Novak Djokovic’s matches earlier this year in Melbourne, Jelena Dokic raised eyebrows when she told the legend that she didn’t remember him until he had won the Australian Open for the first time in 2008. Dokic and Djokovic first met in 2006. Interestingly, Dokic is of Croatian descent despite playing for Australia, which means that they share similar linguistic styles.

Her response was after Djokovic mentioned that it was good seeing her after ‘ages’. Dokic then put Djokovic on the spot, much to the amusement of the Serbian great and the fans, asking him when they first met. When she admitted that Djokovic did not put a great first impression on her, he responded with another clever line –

“To return the compliments to you – I was looking up to you. “Obviously, you played for Australia, but you come from our region so we speak the same language. You were a big star at the time and I was really happy to play with you, so it’s great to see you again. “Let’s try to talk about today’s match a little bit?”

However, Jelena Dokic clearly lost the debate with Novak Djokovic as he reminded her indirectly that she had her time, but the present is more important. This probably prompted Dokic to be more careful with her questioning to avoid unnecessary social media chatter. Dokic was World No.4 in the women’s singles competition of the WTA Tour at one point of time, much before Djokovic burst onto the men’s scene.