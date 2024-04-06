mobile app bar

Novak Djokovic Superfan Slams Rafael Nadal For Accusing Serb of ‘Being Frustrated’ After Own Humiliating Monte Carlo 2024 Masters Withdrawal

Tanmay Roy
Published

Image Credits: Jun 11, 2021; Paris, France; Rafael Nadal (ESP) in action during his semifinal match against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day 13 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Rafael Nadal interacted with Moviestar Plus, where he spoke about his Big Three counterpart Novak Djokovic. A section of that clip that went viral on X, had him say that Djokovic is by far the most obsessed player when it comes to winning Grand Slams and other major competitions. The notion was that if Djokovic plays, he gives his all to winning and stopping at no cost.

Now, after a string of misses in major tournaments like the Australian Open, the Indian Wells, and the Miami Open, Rafael Nadal has bowed out of the Monte Carlo Masters. But a superfan of Djokovic shared an anecdote, pinpointing a hypocrisy by Rafael Nadal.

Rafael Nadal’s indication of Novak Djokovic not playing until he is completely ready to win, was a compliment to the Serb. However, he believed that he was more realistic in terms of not winning a tournament directly after his comeback. But now that he is skipping tournament after tournament, fans are aware that Nadal isn’t really injured at all. He simply keeps putting off events, citing that he isn’t fully match-fit and that his body requires more recovery.

In other words, he will only play when he absolutely ready to win the tournament. X user Jose Moron shared this anecdote, attached alongside a video of Nadal practicing and playing his shots. Now, another X user Pavvy G, supposedly a Novak Djokovic superfan and a tennis blogger, has connected this news of Nadal not playing despite being fit enough to that of his statement made about Djokovic last year.

This is where he accused Nadal of hypocrisy, since whatever he said about Djokovic, he is doing that now. This isn’t the first time Pavvy G has accused Nadal of something.

Pavvy G wrote, “So Rafa isn’t injured at all but doesn’t feel like that he can win the tournament so isn’t playing until he feels ready he’s in a position where he can win an event… and some say Djokovic is the obsessed one! “

In fairness, Pavvy G added the part that Nadal isn’t playing the Monte Carlo Masters since he feels like he won’t be able to win. This is based on speculations, rumors, and gossip about his injury-free physique, that’s circulating on social media. All Nadal said was he is opting out since his body needs more recovery.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have always shared a respectful bond despite fan wars

Just a few weeks ago, Novak Djokovic shared a picture of him with Rafael Nadal on the plane. Both of them were on their way to California to play in the Indian Wells. The BNP Paribas Open even made a tribute video for Nadal to mark his return. But still, the Spaniard opted out last minute.

Nadal and Djokovic have been very respectful of each other over the years. Even recently in an interview with La Sexta (as reported by Barron’s), Nadal said that Djokovic is the ‘best player in history’ if they go by numbers. Conversely, Djokovic said at the press conference after his semi-final loss at the Australian Open, that if Nadal returns to play in the clay court season, he will still be the toughest player to beat and with the best chance of winning the French Open.

The duo have played 59 matches against each other to date, with Djokovic taking the slight lead with 30 wins over Nadal’s 29. However, in Grand Slams, Rafael Nadal is still ahead with 11 wins to Djokovic’s 7 wins. Their rivalry will forever be special.

