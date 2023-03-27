Tennis Pro Iga Swiatek Amazes Fans With Incredible Response to Pierre Gasly’s Reaction Challenge

Star Alpine driver Pierre Gasly recently challenged tennis stars Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud to an interesting reaction test. The Frenchman wanted to test how quick Swiatek and Ruud’s reactions are when three tennis balls are dropped without warning.

Both sports not only require a high level of focus but also test a sportsperson’s reaction time extensively. For example, tennis tests a player’s ability to react promptly when their opponent has returned a shot, especially during volleys.

On the other hand, an F1 driver needs to be alert at all times to what is happening ahead of him. For example, if an accident suddenly takes place ahead, the driver behind must be quick enough to manoeuvre their car out of trouble.

Gasly poses an interesting challenge to Swiatek and Ruud

Amid the ongoing Miami Open, the F1 Miami Grand Prix Twitter handle recently released a ‘When F1 meets tennis’ video. Since the Miami GP is set to take place in a few weeks, Pierre Gasly said that he believed it was a good idea to challenge some of the tennis professionals.

When 🏎️ meets 🎾! The @MiamiOpen is going on at @HardRockStadium right now so @PierreGASLY thought it would be fun to challenge the @wta and @atptour pros to his tennis ball reaction test 👀 Take a look to see how they did 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wJ3xPCYHLs — F1 Miami Grand Prix (@f1miami) March 26, 2023

In his video, he showed off his quick reaction skills by catching the dropping tennis balls without any difficulties. After watching Gasly, both Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek also showcased their skills by perfectly completing the challenge.

After completing the reaction test, Swiatek also took the same challenge to a whole new level. She asked Gasly if he could catch the tennis balls with his eyes closed. It remains to be seen if the Frenchman will accept the challenge or not.

What can’t your @wta World No. ☝️ @iga_swiatek do?! 😎@PierreGASLY, now it’s your turn to do it with your eyes closed 👀 pic.twitter.com/Vn3SF4GSw1 — F1 Miami Grand Prix (@f1miami) March 26, 2023

Iga crushed that! — The Useless Critic (@Ted21441119) March 26, 2023

Iga ✌️❤️ — Ally Mc.Loren.Beal (@AllMcBill) March 27, 2023

Great 1GA👑😍 — Ksawery hr.Cogito🇵🇱 (@HrKsawery) March 27, 2023

Pierre Gasly and Alpine’s 2023 season gets off to a slow start

After making a promising move to Alpine, Pierre Gasly’s 2023 season has gotten off to a slow start. The Frenchman has just managed to score four points after finishing ninth in both the opening two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Similarly, his teammate, Esteban Ocon, has also scored just four points so far.

Gasly’s start at Alpine is likely to have been below expectations as the French outfit finished fourth in the Constructors’ Championship this season. And now Alpine finds themselves as the fifth-fastest side, way behind the top four teams.