“Tyson! BRO! you can’t do that”: Tenz spoils Kyedae during their matchup against DZ

During one of Sentinel’s matches in the NA VCT 2022 Challengers 2 Open Qualifiers, Tenz spoils Kyedae’s watch party. Which turned out to be a hilarious confrontation.

Kyedae and Tenz are Valorant’s dream couple. And they have continuously given us some of the most adorable and hilarious content. At the same time being one of the most popular people online.

Currently, Sentinels are struggling in the NA VCT Stage 2 Qualifiers. As they are currently riding in the eliminators bracket, on their last chance to make it to the Masters 2 event. If they end up losing one match, they will be booted off the stage 2 tournament.

Tenz Spoiling Kyedae’s watch party

Sentinels were in a matchup against DarkZero Esports, and on their way to defeat them in a 2-0 fashion. Kyedae was watch partying the entire match, and when the score hit 12-10 she got hit with a surprise.

Tenz walked into the room and surprised her, which can be said to be adorable. However, to a Valorant/ Sentinels fan who was actively watching the match, can be called a spoiler alert.

As it just ruined the whole surprise of who won the match. It’s good that SEN did, but Kyedae and others would have loved to see than win.

Sentinels Next Matches

With their Victory against DarkZero, Sentinels are in their final stages to either qualify for the Stage 2 Challengers Main Event. Or walk out of Stage 2 altogether.

Their next matchup is against Soar, and if they end up winning this match. They will go against Ackrew, where they will either get their revenge or fall off the ladder.

You can watch the matches live on twitch.tv/Valorant or watch Kyedae’s stream.