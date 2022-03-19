“I think its time for some changes, they are individually very good but there is something wrong with their cohesion” Kyedae and Tarik give their hot take on Sentinels Valorant Roster

Sentinels took a huge L yesterday in the Valorant playoffs. And here is what Kyedae & Tarik think they should do to get back in the game.

The Day 2 playoffs for NA VCT ended off with a bang, as we got to see Guard demolish Sentinels. This was simply a surprising yet dominating performance coming out of Guard.

Even though we have seen Sentinels not performing in recent times. We would have never expected them to go 1-13 in any match against anyone. And no one could describe the performance better than Shahzam himself.

yeaa that’s just unacceptable and embarrassing, 0-2 guard ggwp! — ShahZaM (@ShahZaMk) March 19, 2022

Kyedae and Tarik’s take on Sentinel’s Valorant roster

Also Read: YFP Winter Classic: TSM secures the 1st position in the YFP winter classic

After Sentinels were brutally losing to Guard, Kyedae and Tarik got into a discussion as to what sentinels should do going further. As Tarik asked, “You don’t have to answer this, but do you think it’s time to split ways, or do you think there is hope and we wait and see how a coach will affect them? ”

To which both of them agree to the fact that maybe Sentinels need to make a roster change. Even though individually everyone is really good, as a team they don’t seem to perform as well as they should on paper.

Even though we can say that Guard is a really good team, but we expect a lot more from Sentinels as well.

How it all Started for the Valorant xKings

Also Read: YFP Winter Classic: TSM secures the 1st position in the YFP winter classic

Tarik started off by saying, “This might sound crazy and probably pretty controversial but I think Sentinels should rebuild around Shaz and Dapr and go forward from that”

As Sentinels have not been performing as they should have been in recent matches. This may not be true and maybe all the team needs, for now, is sometimes.

But hopefully, they bounce back and get back on the pedestal where they once were before.