ESports

“I think its time for some changes, they are individually very good but there is something wrong with their cohesion” Kyedae and Tarik give their hot take on Sentinels Valorant Roster

"I think its time for some changes, they are individually very good but there is something wrong with their cohesion" Kyedae and Tarik give their hot take on Sentinels Valorant Roster
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
“Larry Bird would say ‘imma wait till you get one step away from me and then shoot it in your face’”: When Magic Johnson explained just how brutal the Celtics legend’s trash-talking would be
Next Article
IPL ticket reservation site: When will IPL 2022 online tickets booking start?
E-Sports Latest News
"I think its time for some changes, they are individually very good but there is something wrong with their cohesion" Kyedae and Tarik give their hot take on Sentinels Valorant Roster
“I think its time for some changes, they are individually very good but there is something wrong with their cohesion” Kyedae and Tarik give their hot take on Sentinels Valorant Roster

Sentinels took a huge L yesterday in the Valorant playoffs. And here is what Kyedae…