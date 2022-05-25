“Are you sure that Astra’s not cheating?!”: Valorant Twitter goes crazy as a player gets a 3-bullet ACE with a Reaver Sheriff

The Valorant’s Twitter community goes crazy after seeing what we can call one of the best clips in the history of Valorant.

Since the game launched in 2020, Valorant has improved a lot. And with it so have the players and the community. Over the span of 2 years, we have some of the insane clips coming from professionals(such as tenz) to an average valorant player like me.

In fact, the thing to notice in these clips is that if the player is using a good skin, the sound effect just adds twice the value. And one of the players from the community by the name of “whatcrack” has given us one of the cleanest clips so far.

Best way to clutch a Valorant 1v5

3 Bullet Sheriff 1v5 Ace. It does not get better than that. u/whatcrack | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/6rQW9OFwIp — Valorant Updates (@ValorantUpdated) May 25, 2022

Even after watching it 5 times, I don’t know how he managed to do that. One thing is for sure, my sheriff doesn’t shoot like that. But somehow, Whatcrack managed to save bullets by giving 2 back to back collate kills. And he did that while looking cool. Even the Twitter community don’t know what to say:

how the fuck does that happen — im smacks (@smackstuff) May 25, 2022

enemy reyna should fall to the front no to her back@riotgames fic this plz — يوسف العيماري (@yoel3imari) May 25, 2022

check him pc check him tech check him mechanics check him outfit check him room temp check him humidity check him now! — kibre’ab (@Toofpic) May 25, 2022

Man said “Grab a gun”. — TOY (@LookItsJustToy) May 25, 2022