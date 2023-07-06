The Lachmann 762 has competitive damage and a manageable fire rate. It can be a weapon that can easily take down an enemy in three to four shots. This Lachmann 762 loadout will show you how you can do that in Warzone 2.0.

The Warzone 2.0 meta is not the same after the health and armor changes. Due to the higher base health, it is even more important to land shots perfectly on target. Previously, spraying was an option but in the current meta, you cannot afford to miss your bullets.

Now, the Lachmann 762 has the damage but it needs a slight management in recoil to be a relevant weapon. This loadout aims to manage the recoil of the weapon and increase its TTK by a little so it can be as competitive as the M4 and the Lachmann 556 in the game. Let us get into the details.

The Only Lachmann 762 Meta Loadout You Will Need in Warzone 2.0 Season 4

The Lachmann 762 dominates medium to long-range gunfights due to its high damage. However, managing the kickback is going to be difficult even if you are a veteran player. That is why, it is important to put some attachments on the gun which will help you reduce some of that load.

Lachmann 762 is a weapon that is worthy of trying out. Warzone 2 gurus are experimenting with it to make it a pure meta weapon. That being said, if you are a beginner you would have to unlock the weapon first. Let us take a look at that process briefly so you can get the weapon.

How to Unlock the Lachmann 762 in Warzone 2.0

You can unlock the Lachmann 762 by reaching Rank 16 in the game. From there on out you will be on your way to unlocking two of the most important meta weapons, the Lachmann 556 and the Lachmann Sub. Alternatively, you can also find a Lachmann 762 in the DMZ mode and extract it to unlock it in the game.

The DMZ mode is essentially a cheat code to unlock any weapon you want in the game and the Lachmann 762 Battle Rifle is no exception.

Weapon Attachments Breakdown

Optic: Aim OP V-4

Aim OP V-4 Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Muzzle : Sakin Tread-40

: Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel

We start off with the Aim OP V-4 Optic which allows us to get a clear visual on our targets and track our enemies better. Even if you have the best recoil control in the game, if you can’t see the enemies clearly, it will be useless. Therefore, an Optic that allows you to track efficiently should be your first attachment.

The second attachment should be the Lachmann TCG-10 Grip which is going to increase our accuracy by providing stat boosts for recoil control. It also increases our mobility slightly. To further control our recoil and make this weapon a long-range monster, we will equip the Sakin Tread-40 Muzzle.

The Sakin Tread-40 is going to increase our horizontal and vertical recoil control which is crucial in engaging with long-range enemies. This attachment ensures that our shots land on target without much effort. Since we have three attachments that provide recoil control and boost accuracy, we will now invest in an attachment that increases our damage.

For that, we will use the 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel which is going to provide us with stat boosts for bullet velocity, damage range, and hip-fire accuracy. It also increases our recoil control further giving us a lethal weapon with good recoil control.

(Note: If you want to take this weapon loadout to the next level, you can substitute the Aim OP V-4 with the 7.62 High-Velocity Ammunition, it will increase the TTK of the weapon further)

Secondary, Perks and Equipment

Secondary

We will utilize the Overkill Perk here to equip an SMG. The most suitable for the current meta is either the ISO 45 or the Lachmann Sub. These weapons will allow you to dominate close-range gunfights since you will use the Lachmann 762 for the long-range ones.

Here are the attachments you will equip for the Lachmann Sub.

Magazine : 40-Round Mag

: 40-Round Mag Stock: LM Stockless Mod

LM Stockless Mod Underbarrel : FSS Sharkfin 90

: FSS Sharkfin 90 Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Barrel: L38 Falcon 226 mm

This loadout is built to increase the gun’s mobility so you can run circles around the enemies. This weapon will help you be agile in close range so you are the first person to pull your gun up and shoot. The extended magazines are going to be crucial to ensure you can take multiple enemies down.

Perks and Equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

For the perks, we will use Overkill which will allow us to carry the Lachmann Sub into battle. The perk lets you carry two primary weapons in a loadout. Double Time effectively doubles the duration of the tactical sprint and increases the crouch movement speed by 30%.

Fast Hands lets you switch weapons faster and reload quicker while Ghost will keep you off the enemy radar pings and heartbeat sensors. You can also substitute this perk with High Alert or Survivor depending on your playstyle.

For the lethal, a Throwing Knife will be useful to quickly finish off downed enemies instead of firing bullets. A Smoke Grenade will allow you to vanish from the enemy’s LoS and reposition so you can have the upper hand. These will be really useful as cover in the final stages of the game.

Why Should You Use This Loadout

We have made this loadout in such a way that there should be gaps for enemies to exploit. The long-range weapon will track efficiently, kill quickly, and won’t budge when shooting. The recoil control attachments on the Lachmann 762 will help it stay stable in medium to long ranges and its natural damage will help it outshine other weapons.

The Lachmann Sub on the other hand will help you in closer ranges so enemies do not take advantage of the gaps. Even if you get caught off guard, you can quickly switch to your Sub and that is where Fast Hands will help. All around, this class loadout has many synergies you can take advantage of in the game to turn the tide of the battle.

