The Best Victus XMR *ONE SHOT* Loadout for Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded!

The Victus XMR has not been in the meta for a while. Warzone 2 currently is filled with SMG, LMG, and Assault Rifle Meta builds which gives a backseat to the other weapon categories. However, that is all about to change. Today we will take a look at a Sniper Rifle to build that one shots in the game. However, it is important that we equip the Overkill perk so that we can have a primary gun.

Note: We are going to use Lucky Chamu’s Victus XMR loadout for this build. His Youtube Channel is linked toward the end of the article.

Victus XMR: The Best Attachments for the Gun in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

The first attachment we will take a look at is the .50 Cal High-Velocity Ammunition which is solely there to increase our bullet velocity. The faster the bullet velocity, the faster the TTK, and the straighter the shot. The next attachment we will use is the Executor 546 Barrel which is going to give us more bullet velocity along with hip recoil control. However, it does cost us some mobility and effective damage range.

Making sure we see the farthest is important with a sniper. That is why, we will equip an MCPR-300 9.5x. This attachment is going to provide us with an immense zoom so that you can see far off no matter where you’re posted up. The next attachment is the XRK Rise 50 Stock. This stock increases our mobility with the gun by boosting the ADS and sprint speed stats.

The last attachment we will use is the Bruen Q900 Grip which will increase our sprint-to-fire grip and the ADS speed so that we can scope in. Those are all the attachments you need to know about in this loadout. Equip a Throwing knife to quickly finish off opponents and a smoke grenade for a quick escape. We recommend running a strong assault rifle or a meta SMG to make close-quarters combat easier.

