Warzone Guru FaZe Booya Showcases the Best Lachmann 556 Loadout in Warzone 2.0 Season 4

The Lachmann 556 is undoubtedly the best AR in Warzone 2.0 Season 4. It has everything from good fire rate, damage, and recoil control at range. This Lachmann 556 loadout in Warzone 2.0 is all you need to have on the AR to make it a meta weapon.

Warzone 2.0’s meta has changed for the better. We are seeing a variety of weapons ranging from SMGs, Battle Rifles, and ARs. It is a nice change of pace from the Cronen Squall and Lachmann Sub meta. Now, the preferred weapons are the SO-14, the Tempus Razorback, the ISO 45, and so on.

However, in that competition, people forget about one of the most reliable weapons in the game which is the Lachmann 556 AR. This guide will take a look at the best class loadout by FaZe Booya for the Lachmann 556 and also what perks and equipment can give you the edge in gunfights. Without further ado, let us get into it.

The Lachmann 556 can easily outgun most ARs in the game and currently, it is the best one out of all the meta ARs including the M4, the Tempus Razorback, and the Kastov. However, you will still need the best attachments to make it the best weapon on the server. Most of the fundamentally strong weapons require basic enhancements to make them meta, this is one of those weapons.

Unlocking the weapon is easy but a lengthy process so it will take you a while. That being said, for those who have not unlocked the weapon yet, let us take a look at how you can in the game.

To unlock this weapon, you will need to bring the Lachmann-762 Battle Rifle up to Level 13. You can automatically unlock the Lachmann 762 when you reach Rank 16 in the game. That is why, it is a long process because you will need certain attachments for it as well which might be difficult to acquire if you are a beginner.

Alternatively, when you find certain weapons in the DMZ mode, you can extract them and instantly unlock them which can be a key to skipping the grind for the Lachmann 556 and unlocking it instantly.

Optic: Aim OP V-4

Aim OP V-4 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel

Now let us take a look at what attachments FaZe Booya uses for this loadout. For the first attachment, we will use something that ensures we have comfort ADSing no matter the range. For that, the Aim OP V-4 or any Optic of your choice will do.

We pair that up with a 60-Round Magazine to ensure that we can take gunfights in longer ranges and not run out of ammo when killing an enemy. Next, it is important to have some stability in the gun loadout, that is why we go with the FTAC Ripper 56.

The FTAC Ripper 56 boosts aiming idle stability, hip-fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization allowing you to take on medium to long-range duels with ease. The next attachment we will equip is a Muzzle and that is going to be the Harbinger D20.

The Harbinger D20 Muzzle provides us with stealth by giving us sound suppression. But it also increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness so that we can have damage and recoil control over longer ranges. Last, but not least, we will use the 15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel to increase our bullet velocity and damage range further.

The Barrel also gives us some control over recoil and hip-fire accuracy. Those are all the stat boosts you can get from the attachments. Now, let us take a look at the perks and equipment you will use.

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

The first perk will let you carry another primary weapon that will be of use to you in long or short-range depending on what you are prioritizing. Double Time is going to double the length of the tactical sprint while the crouch movement speed also increases by 30%.

Fast Hands is going to complement Overkill by increasing the switching time of the primary weapons. This will help when you get caught off guard by an enemy no matter the range. The Ultimate Attachment will be High Alert which is going to help you stay aware when you are under the sight of any enemy. It will pulse your vision when an enemy you can’t see targets you.

For the lethal, we go with a simple throwing knife to finish off enemies quickly and the smoke grenade to get out of sticky situations.

This loadout is one of the best ones if you want to be aggressive while playing from far away. The loadout is designed for long-range engagements due to the AR nature of the Lachmann 556. Combine that with an SMG or a Sniper using Overkill and the ability to switch weapons faster. With Double Time and smoke grenades combined you can get out gunfights safely.

These are all the things you need to know about the Lachmann 556. For more Warzone 2.0 content, click here.