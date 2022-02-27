The Guard defeat XSET in the NA VCT Main Event 2-1 and secure the second position in the leaderboard

The Guard has woken up the beast within them by rattling the top teams in North America. After 100 thieves, their next victim was XSET.

The Guard was considered a Tier 3 team by most fans and pros. Whereas, XSET was considered a top-tier team that can probably win it all. Since these expectations were set of these teams, reality has shown us something really bizarre.

The Guard coming into this tournament was the underdog willing to make a statement about their potential. They certainly did that after dominating 100 Thieves and now XSET. On the other hand, XSET is still looking for their flow and is currently standing at the 5th position in their group.

The Guard v/s XSET

Going into this matchup, The Guard with the higher seed picked Haven as the first map. And XSET picked Bind with Fracture being the decider map.

Map 1: Haven

The Guard immediately started off this map strong and took an 8-4 lead on the Defending side. It always seemed like they were one step ahead of XSET. Finally, The Guard took Map 1 with a 13-7 lead with Trent top fragging from The Guard with a scoreline of 22/10/4.

Map 2: Bind

Bind was an exciting and close map to watch between both teams as XSET won barely with a score of 11-13. Ayrin playing Viper for XSET top fragged with a scoreline of 24/16/11 and provided endless support to his teammates. Trent, in this map as well popped off with 24/19/5.

Map 3: Fracture

This map is where The Guard made it obvious that they were the much better team. They closed out the map 13-3 with Trent popping off again for them. He had 15/11/10 and The Guard never gave even the slightest chance for XSET to come back into the game. Fracture being the decider map, The Guard closed out the series 2-1.

Group A leaderboard

The Guard with a perfect 3 win tourney so far has moved up to the second position in Group A. Whereas, XSET stays at 5th position with 1 win and 2 losses. However, both teams have 2 more matches which will prove to be important for the playoff standings.