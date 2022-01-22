The New Valorant Meta: The Valorant EMEA got together to talk about the addition of new agent, map and the meta changes based on that

With the new agents and map joining the competitive pool, let’s take a look at the new valorant meta around the changes.

The main thing that the professional players and teams have to check is the meta changes. A “meta” in gaming terminology is generally an agreed-upon strategy by the community. Which relies on the game changes and additions.

In valorant, the meta revolves around the agents and the maps and mainly around changes regarding them. And with VCT 2022 being played on the latest patch there is a lot of new changes to look at.

Also Read: The Ultimate Viper Lineup: Take a look at the only viper lineup you’ll ever need to learn for all maps

The New Valorant Meta

Valorant Meta at the beginning of VCT

Johnta of One breadth gaming says ” After a break or like a vacation, the players tend to get back to their previous composition so that they remember everything properly. The util usage etc. So in the beginning, we will not see many changes.”

The Best Agent Combination

Till now the best agent combination is with Astra and Viper as their util combined is unbeatable. And at the same level is the duo of Jett and Breach.

The best agent with the highest solo carry potential

So far no one can beat Jett at that. She remains to be the most crucial agent in the game. As her abilities give the option of taking some insane fights and dashing away if threatened.

Best Ultimates

Even though Jett’s daggers are useful in eco rounds. However, ultimate abilities which provide info are quite preferred. Like Skye’s ultimate or Cyphers. And the other ultimate that can change the tide of the game is Sage’s resurrection.

How will the new changes affect the meta?

The biggest additions would be the addition of Chamber and Neon. Firstly talking about Chamber, his abilities give the options of teams to play an aggressive oper. However, it doesn’t look like he is going to replace Jett at all. In fact, we may see both of them alongside each other.

Whereas Neon’s abilities maybe become a competition for Jett however teams may not prefer to use Neon over Jett. As the Jett+operator combo is just too good to not use.