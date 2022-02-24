“Help me convince shahz to put me on Neon”: Tenz turns to Twitter, asks for help to play Valorant’s newest agent in NA VCT Main Event

One of the most famous Valorant players, Tenz goes to Twitter to help him convince his team’s IGL to let him play Neon.

Tyson “Tenz” Ngo is one of the top ACS(average combat score) players in the Valorant competitive scene. And apart from that, he has also become quite a sensation in the Valorant community. More so recently with him going insane in the NA VCT Main Event.

And talking about the NA VCT, the agent meta for the main event has not changed much. The max change that we got to see is the addition of Chamber in the loot pool. But the Agent in demand is the Filipino’s speedrunner, Neon. And seems like Tenz and the Sentinels are trying to add Neon to their roster.

15k likes and we play neon — Sentinels (@Sentinels) February 18, 2022

Also Read: “There are certain stuff that makes you stand out from others”: Tenz gives tips on how to become a pro player in Valorant

Tenz trying to force Shahzam into letting him play Neon

Playing Neon on the main stage might be a big ask. Seeing how pro players think that she might not be a huge addition to the team. But for content, it might be pretty fun for teams to play with Neon.

alright we need everyone to actually convince shahz to put me on neon, this character is insane! 😎 — TenZ (@TenZOfficial) February 23, 2022

But we still have players who are trying their best to get themselves into playing the Agent on stage. And someone who I would say is determined to play Neon on stage is Tenz. And the only one stopping him is Shahzam, the IGL and big brain of Sentinels Valorant roster. But it looks like we might have a chance to change his mind after all.

So, if you really wanna see Tenz play Neon go and like, retweet his tweet, and spread the word. Maybe this will Shahzam consider.

Also Read: Valorant Astra Tips: Twitch Streamer discovers new Astra mechanic on Breeze