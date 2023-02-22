Valorant News: Org-less Team Turtle Troop Bring in TiGG and mummaAy for VCT 2023!

Turtle Troop bring in TiGG from Shopify Rebellion and mummAy from Team Envy to play for the Valorant 2023 season. Details below.

Turtle Troop, formerly known as Squirtle Squad, is the newest team who qualified for the VCT NA qualifiers. Their performance has been negligible so far since the team is without an organization. In addition, they recently kicked out two of their members, Okeanos and Harmful. The team has brought in TiGG and mummAy, two well-known players in NA. Let us discuss their roles in the team below.

TiGG joins as IGL for Turtle Troop while mummAy will play a Flex Role for Valorant NA League

We are excited to announce that going into the remainder of Split 1 Challengers, we will be playing with@TiGG_TV and @mummAy. pic.twitter.com/s43LoOf5vW — Turtle Troop (@turtletroopsval) February 22, 2023

Turtle Troop has not unleashed their full potential in VCT yet since they have been looking shaky and unestablished against every team they face. They are at the bottom of Group A, having lost both of the matches they played. This prompted an immediate roster change as Harmful and Okeanos were dropped. however, this decision took place quite some time ago.

Recently, they acquired TiGG and mummAy who are well-known players in NA. MummAy previously played for Team Envy(before they were acquired by OpTic) and TiGG was the IGL for LG (now Shopify Rebellion). TiGG will also join in an IGL role for Turtle Troop. Previously, there was not an established IGL for the team which made it difficult to form strategies for rounds. Now that an experienced IGL like TiGG is supporting the team, their strat calling along with team-fighting abilities are bound to improve.

MummAy also had an impressive record while playing with Envy. He alternated between multiple roles during his time; changing from Jett to Sage, from Astra to Omen. It will be interesting to see what Turtle Troop has in store for us when VCT NA restarts again. Their third match, at the time of writing, is in five days. They will face BreakThru on February 28th.

