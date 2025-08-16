“Titanic 1s”: Jalen Brunson Brutally Roasts Karl-Anthony Towns

Nov 27, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jalen Brunson (11) and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Most men dream of being tall, but only a select few reach the heights of NBA big men. The lifestyle may seem desirable, but there are certain difficulties that many people don’t consider. Typical everyday life for the average person doesn’t cater to those who reach 7 feet or taller. New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns is a perfect example.

The five-time NBA All-Star stands right at 7 feet and wears an absurd size 20 shoe. Retailers don’t stock such sizes, so any shoe Towns wants has to be custom ordered to fit his feet.

Certain footwear doesn’t work well for every person’s needs. For example, Kevin Durant’s sneaker line with Nike features a slender silhouette. People who have wider feet may not be able to enjoy the shoe as much as those with a narrow sole.

Karl-Anthony Towns already suffers a setback due to his large foot size, but he doesn’t help himself in how he wears his shoes. Recently, fans began to light Towns up on social media after a picture of his foot in a pair of Nike Air Force 1s surfaced.

“KAT got them size 48s on,” teammate Josh Hart posted under the Instagram image, and no, he wasn’t talking European size.

“Them ain’t air forces they’re air craft carriers,” joked another commenter.

This isn’t the first time Towns has been the center of fan ridicule. But it wasn’t just fans pitching in, other teammates followed Hart’s example and joined in on the fun. Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson absolutely roasted KAT.

“In the locker room, we call them the Titanic 1s,” Brunson revealed on The Roommates Show, because of the way KAT’s foot appears to sink into the shoe.

Towns has no control over how his large feet look in his shoes. But he could control one certain aspect, which grinds Brunson’s gears.

“KAT had these shoes. He had these b****** laced up, like laced tight as h***. This man has some big a** feet and ties these shoes so d*** tight to the point they look like they’re suffocating,” Brunson proclaimed.

Brunson may have roasted Towns, but it’s just a display of the friendly nature of their relationship. Team chemistry is one of the most important traits for any team with championship aspirations. The Knicks intend to get over the hump this season. Brunson and KAT building on their relationship through either praise or banter is a good sign for Knicks fans.