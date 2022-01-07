Cricket

“Too friendly for my mine”: Shane Warne slams players for being “too-friendly” in Ashes 2021-22

“Too friendly for my mine”: Shane Warne slams players for being "too-friendly" in Ashes 2021-22
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Hey Pat Connaughton, we got chicken and waffles man, but I'm going to eat your portion too": Sandro Mamukelashvili, Khris Middleton, and Giannis Antetokounmpo send their wishes to the Bucks guard on his 29th birthday
Next Article
“Imagine a 300 pound sloppy fat boy running at you full speed!”: Markieff Morrie doesn’t mince his words about Nikola Jokic after missing 30 games due to whiplash
Cricket Latest News
Women's Ashes: Players who contract Covid will not travel to ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022
Women’s Ashes: Players who contract Covid will not travel to ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022: Players who will contract Covid in the Women’s Ashes…