“Too friendly for my mine”: Shane Warne slams players for being “too-friendly” in Ashes 2021-22

Ashes 2021-22: Shane Warne has blasted the Ashes players for being too friendly and believes the English team has not been aggressive.

England have been absolutely dejected in the Ashes 2021-22 so far. They have lost the Ashes in just 13 days of play of the first three tests. Even in the 4th test, they have been put to dust by the Australian side. Australia posted a commanding score in the first innings, whereas the Aussie bowlers have ripped apart England’s top-order.

Usman Khawaja scored a brilliant century for Australia, whereas Boland has continued his form with the ball. There are still 24 points left in the WTC to grab for in the series. However, despite the poor performance of England, there has been a lot of friendly chat between English and Aussie players. Aussie legend Shane Warne has criticized the players on that aspect.

Ashes 2021-22: Shane Warne blasts players for being “too friendly”

While commentating for Fox Cricket, Shane Warne criticized this too-friendly behavior between the sides. He believes that the English side is lacking that competitive spirit.

“The relationship between the two teams has been quite amicable, hasn’t it,” Adam Gilchrist said.

“Too friendly for my mine,” Warne said to Gilchrist.

“When I say too friendly, let me clarify that – I think the series is played in great spirit and we want to see that camaraderie, I think back to 2005 Ashes, the spirit between both sides was outstanding and the skill on display captured the imagination of all the public, everywhere around the world.”

“We don’t need a big full on chat every morning where every player is talking to every player.”

Warne said that it becomes tough to go aggressive on someone when you are friendly with them. According to Warne, the English side is lacking that killer instinct in their approach.

“I don’t think England have been aggressive enough, I’d like them to get in the face of Australia a bit more and come out a bit harder,” Warne said.

“When you’re friendly with someone it’s pretty hard when you’ve got the ball in your hand down the other end to think ‘Oh he’s not a bad bloke this bloke’.”

“I wanted the batsmen to hate me, I wanted them to absolutely hate me and smash me out of the park because then I had an edge.”