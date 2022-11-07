TSM FTX Subroza : Crosshair, Keybinds and Mouse Settings

Today we will look at the crosshair, mouse sensitivity, and keybinds for the IGL, TSM FTX Subroza. Details below.

TSM FTX Subroza is one of the most charismatic IGLs in Valorant and a crucial member of the TSM roster. He has transitioned from an aggressive Raze player to an Initiator/ Controller role. He is also among the more popular professional players, among players like TenZ and Yay.

Today, we will look at his Valorant Keybinds, Crosshair, Video settings, and Mouse sensitivity. We have also covered Yay’s crosshair settings; check them out below.

TSM FTX Subroza Valorant Settings

Mouse Sensitivity

Subroza uses a Logitech G Pro X Superlight, which gives a comfortable palm claw grip. His sensitivity is on the slightly higher side as compared to someone like Yay.

DPI – 800

– 800 Sensitivity – 0.277

– 0.277 Zoom Sensitivity – 1

– 1 Hz – 1000

– 1000 Raw Input Buffer – On

– On Windows Sensitivity – 6

– 6 EDPI – 221.6

TSM FTX Subroza: Crosshair Settings

Color – Red

– Red Outlines – On

– On Outline Opacity – 0.7

– 0.7 Center Dot – Off

– Off Outline Thickness – 1

– 1 Inner Lines – On 1/2/1/3

– On 1/2/1/3 Inner Line Firing and Movement Error – Off

– Off Outer Lines – Off

Video Settings

Subroza plays on a slightly lower resolution than the maximum to attain a mix of Graphical supremacy and an FPS boost. His Graphics driver is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 with an Intel Core I9 9900k processor.

Resolution – 1920×1080

– 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio – 16:9

16:9 Material, Texture, and Detail Quality – Low

– Low Vignette and Vsync – Off

– Off UI Quality – Medium

– Medium Multi-thread Rendering – On

– On Anti-Aliasing – None

– None Anisotropic Filtering -1X

-1X Improve Clarity and Experimental Sharpening – On

– On Bloom, Distortion, and Cast Shadows – Off

Keybinds

Subroza uses a Logitech G Pro X Keyboard while most of his abilities are assigned to his mouse, just like SEN TenZ. Let us take a detailed look.

Walk – L-Alt

– L-Alt Crouch – L-Ctrl

– L-Ctrl Jump – Space Bar

– Space Bar Use Object – E

– E Ability 1 – Middle Mouse

– Middle Mouse Ability 2 – Mouse 4

Mouse 4 Ability 3 – Mouse 5

– Mouse 5 Ultimate – C

These are all the essential settings you need to know. Besides that, Subroza has set the color of the enemies as Yellow. Now go out there and Roza Ult your enemies using these settings!

