TSM FTX Subroza Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Do you also end up doing the Roza ult on Raze, well here are the in-game settings of the creator of Roza ult himself, Mr. TSM FTX Subroza.
Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik is a 25-year-old professional valorant player for the TSF FTX roster. Subroza has been a member of TSM since the beginning of the Valorant competitive scene. Before which he was quite a successful counter-strike player. But he was not popular for the right reasons.
Subroza was accused of cheating in CS: GO, and received a lot of backlash for it. However, it was never proven, and to be honest it doesn’t matter if he cheated or not. No matter what he did in the past, his present doesn’t depend on it.
After moving to Valorant, Subraza has become one of the best players and insane Skye main.
TSM FTX Subroza’s Gear
- Monitor: BENQ XL2540
- Keyboard: LOGITECH G PRO X MECHANICAL KEYBOARD
- Mouse: LOGITECH G PRO WIRELESS
- Mousepad: LOGITECH G640
- Headset: LOGITECH G PRO X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090
TSM FTX Subroza Valorant in-game Settings
Subroza’s Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI – 800
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.277
- eDPI – 221.6
- Scoped Sensitivity – 1
- Polling Rate – 1000
Subroza Valorant Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Red
- Center Dot: Off
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 0.715
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Inner Lines: On
- InnerLine Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- InnerLine offset: 3
- Outer Lines: Off
Subroza’s Valorant Keybinds
- Walk: L-Alt
- Crouch: L-ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Ability 1: Mouse Button 3
- Use Ability 2: Mouse Button 4
- Ability 3: Mouse Button 5
- Use Ultimate Ability: C
TSM FTX Subroza Video Settings
- General
- Display – Fullscreen
- Resolution – 1600 x 1024
- Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked
- Graphics Settings
- Material Quality – Low
- Texture Quality – High
- Detail Quality – Low
- UI Quality – Low
- Vignette – Off
- VSync – Off
- Anti-Aliasing – None
- Anisotropic Filtering – 1x
- Improve Clarity – On
- Bloom – On
- Distortion – Off
- Cast Shadows – Off
Don’t forget to catch Subroza live on his twitch channel. Where we get to see some hilarious and entertaining streams.