TSM FTX Subroza Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Do you also end up doing the Roza ult on Raze, well here are the in-game settings of the creator of Roza ult himself, Mr. TSM FTX Subroza.

Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik is a 25-year-old professional valorant player for the TSF FTX roster. Subroza has been a member of TSM since the beginning of the Valorant competitive scene. Before which he was quite a successful counter-strike player. But he was not popular for the right reasons.

Subroza was accused of cheating in CS: GO, and received a lot of backlash for it. However, it was never proven, and to be honest it doesn’t matter if he cheated or not. No matter what he did in the past, his present doesn’t depend on it.

After moving to Valorant, Subraza has become one of the best players and insane Skye main.

TSM FTX Subroza’s Gear

TSM FTX Subroza Valorant in-game Settings

Subroza’s Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 800

800 In-game Sensitivity – 0.277

0.277 eDPI – 221.6

221.6 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Subroza Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Red

Red Center Dot: Off

Off Outlines: On Outline Opacity: 0.715 Outline Thickness: 1

On Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 4 Inner Line Thickness: 1 InnerLine offset: 3

Outer Lines: Off

Subroza’s Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Alt

Crouch: L-ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: Mouse Button 3

Use Ability 2: Mouse Button 4

Ability 3: Mouse Button 5

Use Ultimate Ability: C

TSM FTX Subroza Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1600 x 1024 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – High Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – None Anisotropic Filtering – 1x Improve Clarity – On Bloom – On Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



Don’t forget to catch Subroza live on his twitch channel. Where we get to see some hilarious and entertaining streams.