TSMFTX Wardell’s Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Keybinds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Take a look at North America’s best operator player TSMFTX Wardell’s Valorant Settings, key binds, and gear.

Undoubtedly Wardell is one of the best players in North America. He has been a member of TSM since the beginning of its Valorant roster. In fact, he is one of the first players who got famous for his op’ing skills.

Even though TSM wasn’t able to find win many tournaments, they have a lot of fan following. Wardell has a total of 960k followers on Twitch and is famous for his Op academy.

Now let’s take a look at his in-game settings.

TSMFTX Wardell’s Gear

TSMFTX Wardell’s Valorant in-game Settings

Wardell’s Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 800

In-game Sensitivity – 0.326

0.326 eDPI – 260.8

260.8 Scoped Sensitivity – 1.15

1.15 Polling Rate – 1000

Wardell’s Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: White

White Center Dot: On Center-Dot Opacity: 1 Center-Dot Thickness: 1

On Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 2 Inner Line Thickness: 1 InnerLine offset: 2

Outer Lines: Off

Wardell’s Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space

Use Object: E

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: Mouse 5

Use Ability 2: Mouse 4

Ability 3: F

Use Ultimate Ability: C

TSMFTX Wardell’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – None Anisotropic Filtering – 1x Improve Clarity – Off Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



