Acend Cned’s Valorant in-game settings: Gear, Key binds, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Graphics, Video Settings

Take a look at the world’s one of the best operator players, Acend Cned’s Valorant in-game settings and gear.
Mehmet Yağız “cNed” İpek is a 19-year-old Valorant player who plays for Europe’s most famous team Acend. cNed is considered the best of the best, and the best oper in the game.
cNed and Acend have gained immense popularity in the past year. All thanks to their amazing victory in Valorant Champions 2021, the biggest tournament of the year 2021.
cNed has been an insane player from the beginning and also a mechanical genius. He is also a versatile player who only needs an operator to pop off. Which he showed in VCT 2021.
Acend Cned’s Gear
- Monitor: ASUS ROG SWIFT PG259QN
- Keyboard: LOGITECH G PRO X
- Mouse: ZOWIE ZA12
- Mousepad: STEELSERIES QCK HEAVY
- Headset: HYPERX CLOUD II
Acend Cned’s Valorant in-game Settings
Cned’s Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI – 800
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.32
- eDPI – 256
- Scoped Sensitivity – 1
- Polling Rate – 1000
Cned’s Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: White
- Center Dot: Off
- Crosshair Outline: Off
- Inner Lines: On
- InnerLine Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 5
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- InnerLine offset: 0
- Outer Lines: Off
Acend Cned’s Valorant Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space
- Use Object: f
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Ability 1: Q
- Use Ability 2: E
- Ability 3: C
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
Cned’s Video Settings
- General
- Display – Fullscreen
- Resolution – 1920 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked
- Graphics Settings
- Material Quality – Low
- Texture Quality – Low
- Detail Quality – Low
- UI Quality – Low
- Vignette – Off
- VSync – Off
- Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering – 4x
- Improve Clarity – Off
- Bloom – Off
- Distortion – Off
- Cast Shadows – On
