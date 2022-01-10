Acend Cned’s Valorant in-game settings: Gear, Key binds, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Graphics, Video Settings

Take a look at the world’s one of the best operator players, Acend Cned’s Valorant in-game settings and gear.

Mehmet Yağız “cNed” İpek is a 19-year-old Valorant player who plays for Europe’s most famous team Acend. cNed is considered the best of the best, and the best oper in the game.

cNed and Acend have gained immense popularity in the past year. All thanks to their amazing victory in Valorant Champions 2021, the biggest tournament of the year 2021.

Hello everyone. WE ARE WORLD CHAMPIONSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS — Mehmet Yağız İpek (@cNedf0r) December 12, 2021

cNed has been an insane player from the beginning and also a mechanical genius. He is also a versatile player who only needs an operator to pop off. Which he showed in VCT 2021.

Acend Cned’s Gear

Acend Cned’s Valorant in-game Settings

Cned’s Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 800

800 In-game Sensitivity – 0.32

0.32 eDPI – 256

256 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Cned’s Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: White

White Center Dot: Off

Off Crosshair Outline: Off

Off Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 5 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 0

On Outer Lines: Off

Acend Cned’s Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space

Use Object: f

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: Q

Use Ability 2: E

Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

Cned’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering – 4x Improve Clarity – Off Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – On



Don’t forget to catch cNed live on Twitch.