ESports

Twitch Paid Stream boost service: Community backlash against Amazon’s new strategy

twitch amazon boost
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
New Valorant Agent : All of the abilities and release date for Chamber, VALORANT’s new weapon-savvy agent
Next Article
Sarah Taylor appointed as Assistant Coach of Team Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi T10 League
E-Sports Latest News
twitch amazon boost
Twitch Paid Stream boost service: Community backlash against Amazon’s new strategy

Twitch introduced a new Paid Stream Boost service, shortly after the Amazon acquisition. This changes…