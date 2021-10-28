Cloud 9 Vs Rise Nation: Rise defeats Cloud9 to qualify for upper finals against 100 Thieves

The Upper semifinals of Cloud 9 Vs Rise Nation was a banger with both teams working their magic. But in the end, Cloud 9 took the dub to qualify for Upper Finals.

Going into this match-up Cloud9 was the fan-favorite. And people thought that this series will be a cakewalk for C9. But Rise did not back down, they showed how they deserve their position in the LCQ.

This match was supposed to end yesterday, on the Day 2 of NA LCQ. But due to some technical issues faced by Rise player the initial map was not finished. And Riot decided to continue the match on Day 3 of LCQ instead.

Due to a severe storm-related power outage, tonight’s match between Cloud9 Blue and Rise will be paused until 12:00pm PT on Thursday, October 28. Tomorrow’s originally scheduled matches will still be played following the conclusion of the match between Cloud9 Blue and Rise. — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) October 28, 2021

Cloud9 being the higher seed, picked Breeze as their first map, with Rise picking Ascent as the second, and Haven being the third.

Cloud 9 Vs Rise Nation, Map 1: Breeze

Map 1 of Cloud9 Vs. Rise was a lot competitive than imagined. With both teams bringing out their A-games in the upper Semifinals. The map got so close that it went to the second overtime with Rise leading 14-13. But sadly the match was paused here, as Rise player supamen was facing technical difficulties.

Update: 🚨 @supamen power went out. Currently an outrage in the area. — Rise (@TheRiseNation) October 28, 2021

Due to which the game resumed the next day, with yesterday’s score of 14-13. And today this was the fastest match as all Rise had to do was win 1 round. And it took Rise 1 min to end and win the map, with a score of 15-13.

Cloud9 vs. Rise, Map 2: Ascent

Going into the map, Rise looked really good by their use of utility and crispy aim, as they went 6-0. But after losing 6 rounds, C9 decided to take a breather with a tactical pause. And they made the comeback, by taking space from Rise and going 5-7 in the first half.

Cloud 9 and Rise both giving their best in this game, as this became one of the closest matches seen in this tournament so far. After a continuous back and forth, the map went to the OT(overtime). And Cloud 9 wins the closest map with a score of 14-12. The Bo3 goes to Haven for the final map.

They’re called Rise but couldn’t win on Ascent 🤨 Haven up after the break. #LETSGOC9

📺 https://t.co/2vtPDdBR54 pic.twitter.com/PtgEUQoRsP — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) October 28, 2021

Cloud9 Vs. Rise, Map 3: Haven

Haven was more of a one-sided match towards Rise dominating over C9. Cloud9 tried their best, however, the utility usage and the teamwork shown by Rise had no reply from C9. And Rise wins this Bo3 final with a score of 13-4.



With Supamen being the match MVP, with an ACS(Average Combat score) of 269 and a K/D of 1.58.

The series MVP goes to @supamen. ACS: 269

K/D: 1.58 pic.twitter.com/p6Gg2j5Lhf — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) October 28, 2021

Finally, after a competitive best of 3, Rise secures its seat in the Upper Finals against 100 Thieves. And after this loss Cloud9 is in the lower bracket but that is their final chance, if Cloud9 loses another match, they will be out of the tournament.