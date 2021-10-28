Valorant Esports: NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier: Upcoming Schedule

At the North American LCQ, one team will punch their ticket to Champions. While seven of the NA squads that played a major role in the first year of the VALORANT Champions Tour will get sent home.

The event was originally set to run offline from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17. But, due to concerns about COVID tests and playing conditions, the event got pushed back two weeks.

The format is now an online format. The first day’s match results will carry over into the restart.

A new Schedule was made following the changes earlier this month. All times are in CT and subject to change or delays.

Bracket and schedule for Valorant NA LCQ

The NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier uses a double-elimination bracket. Also, all matches are best-of-three, except for the grand finals. It is best-of-five.

The second upper bracket semi-finals will be something to watch out for. Will it be C9 domination or Rise rebellion?

Thursday, Oct. 28

*Rise vs. Cloud9 (First round)

2 pm CT: Luminosity vs Gen.G (Lower bracket round one)

5 pm CT: FaZe vs V1 (Lower bracket round one)

*Rescheduled after power outage prevents Rise supamen from continuing. Time TBD.

