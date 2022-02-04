“Tyler Herro has been playing at an All-Star level, he deserves it”: Jimmy Butler gives his honest opinions on the 6MOTY candidate’s ASG snub

According to Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro has been playing at an All-Star level this season and deserved to be named as one of the six Eastern Conference reserves.

Tyler Herro has been one-most of the most improved players in the league this season. After a mediocre sophomore season, the former Kentucky Wildcat has now been thriving in his new sixth man role. Being the perfect boost in energy the Miami Heat needs off the bench, Herro is clearly comfortable in leading the second unit.

Averaging a solid 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4 assists per game, Herro has been having the best season of his career. And has been one of the biggest factors for the Heat’s success in this campaign. For his sensational performance this season, several analysts, coaches, and fellow players thought he deserved an All-Star nod.

Yesterday night the league announced the list of the remaining All-Stars. Unfortunately for him, Tyler wasn’t named one of the six Eastern Conference reserves. Immediately, several people reacted to this snub, including Charles Barkley, Jimmy Butler, among many others.

“Tyler Herro has been keeping us above water, keeping us afloat”: Jimmy Butler

After the Heat-Spurs matchup, Tyler was asked about his All-Star snub. The 6-foot-5 guard seemed disheartened and said:

“My whole life I’ve been counted out multiple All-Star games, through high school through college, it’s nothing new to me. I figured I wouldn’t make it. It’s all good.”

Tyler Herro: My whole life I’ve been counted out multiple All Star games, through high school through college, it’s nothing new to me. I figured I wouldn’t make it. It’s all good. pic.twitter.com/E5QS0TtGon — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) February 4, 2022

Teammate Jimmy Butler thought Herro deserved to be named on the list. Butler said:

Jimmy Butler on Tyler Herro: He’s been playing at an All Star level. He’s been keeping us above water, keep us afloat with the amount of guys that we’ve had in and out of the lineup. He’s got a long career and he’ll be a multiple time All Star. pic.twitter.com/Nw25tJPkW5 — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) February 4, 2022

Hopefully, Herro now channelizes all his energy on the court and helps the Heat make a championship run. The way he has been playing all season long, he’ll, without a doubt, be named an All-Star several times.