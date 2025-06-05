Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili 2 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings of the Fighters Revealed

The sixth UFC PPV event of the year presents a tantalizing main event, as Sean O’Malley seeks revenge against reigning bantamweight champ, Merab Dvalishvili. But it’s not just the main event that will excite fans, as the quality of UFC 316’s card is evident throughout.

And, of course, that means that UFC fans can expect some impressive payouts. But who could be walking away from UFC 316 with the heaviest wallet?

Starting with O’Malley and Merab’s headliner, O’Malley’s marketability has paid off in more ways than one. He reportedly bagged a $3 million base salary for his first fight with Merab.

Sadly, his loss also meant there was no performance bonus. Because of his time away from the Octagon and his now former champion status, his earnings are expected to drop slightly to somewhere around the $2.5 million mark.

Merab’s earnings continue to grow, and they’ll be helped further by his renewed rivalry with O’Malley as well as his champion status.

While his reported last payout of $500,000 for defending his title against Umar Nurmagomedov was a slight fall from the first Sean O’Malley fight, expect his pay to jump significantly for the rematch.

Having reportedly earned $750,000 at UFC 306, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Merab breach the $1 million mark for the first time in his career.

Considering the stature of the headliners, two guaranteed title matches, and the confirmed appearances of Olympic gold medallist Kayla Harrison and the respected workhorse Kevin Holland, the total payout is reported to be somewhere between $5 million and $10 million.

How much are Peña and Harrison expected to make?

Now a two-time bantamweight champ, Julianna Peña is one of the major draws at UFC 316. Expect her earnings to reflect her star quality. Peña reportedly surpassed the $1 million mark when she became a two-time UFC champion at UFC 307 last October.

In her first defense, and in a more challenging and exciting matchup, Peña will command a bigger payout. She could earn as much as $1.5 million for her fight against the impressive Kayla Harrison.

Harrison comes with a great resume, having dominated the PFL in her early MMA career. A double Olympic gold medallist in judo, Harrison has become a household name that attracts interest from all corners of the MMA world.

In only her third UFC fight, she is expected to earn a lot less than the champion, but it will still be a big increase on her previous best payday.

Harrison also won at UFC 307, defeating Ketlen Vieira for a reported payout of $175,000. Gaining momentum with each win and providing a credible challenge to Peña’s title reign, Harrison is expected to comfortably pass the $500,000 mark and could even push towards the $700,000-800,000 mark.

There’s a lot riding on this fight for Harrison, who could become a UFC champion for the first time. Add to that her Olympic and World Championship golds, among a plethora of other major titles, and she will be one of modern MMA’s most decorated fighters.

And naturally, the pay packet has to match that prestige.

Whatever the outcome, expect all four of UFC 316’s title contenders to be significantly richer come Sunday morning when the dust has settled on their respective fights.