UFC 295 Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka: Here’s How Much Money ‘Poatan’ Will Make

The MMA fans around the world are all set for UFC 295 event which is scheduled to take place on November 11, 2023, at the MSG in New York City, United States. The fight card looks insane and is expected to deliver a good show.

The main event has Alex Pereira vs Jiri Procházka for the vacant light heavyweight title. ‘Poatan’ is stepping in the octagon after his victory against Jan Błachowicz at UFC 291. Procházka on the other hand is making his comeback after an injury due to which he vacated his belt. With that being said the MMA community is excited for the event and at the same time curious to dig in about the fight purse.

According to the reports from Inside Sport, Alex Pereira is set to make a base salary of $400K. After including the bonus and PPV payouts, ‘Poatan’ will earn somewhere around $900K. Prochazka on the other hand will earn around $700K including bonuses and PPV payouts.

As simple as it may look UFC 295 went through major changes as the main event was originally a title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. However, Jones pulled out from the bout due to his pectoral tendon injury. Thus the main event was changed to Pereira vs Prochazka for the light heavyweight title. This fight can turn out to be a big milestone for Pereira and his UFC journey.

Alex Pereira has a huge opportunity at UFC 295

The ‘Poatan’ made his UFC debut at UFC 268 after a successful Kickboxing stint. Now this match against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295, is a great opportunity for the Brazilian to prove his supremacy.

The fight is expected to be a hard battle for both the fighters given their skills and fighting styles. Prochazka is trained in Muay Thai kickboxing with a professional MMA record of 29-3-1. Whereas Alex Pereira has a professional MMA record of 8-2-0.

As the fight is approaching near, the craze and excitement among the fans continues to grow and fire up. Another factor that makes the fight more interesting is that the ‘Czech Samurai’ fought against Pereira’s mentor Glover Teixeira. Prochazka defeated Teixeira This can make the fight a little saltier for Pereira as he might would want to avenge his mentor’s loss.

Nevertheless, the MMA world just can’t wait to see who gets the best of this fight and takes home the title.