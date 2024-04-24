Jiri Prochazka Slams Referee Over Early Stoppage in Alex Pereira Fight, Highlights Disparities in Officiating With Jamahal Hill

Jiri Prochazka is still fussing over spilled coffee. The Czech fighter called out referee Mark Goddard for stopping his fight against Alex Pereira early. In the second round of the fight, the Brazilian landed a sharp left hook, his trademark punch to drop Prochazka. He then followed up with some hammer fists and elbows as the Czech fighter fell to the ground. At this point, Goddard decided that he has seen enough and called a stop to the contest.

During the fight, even the commentators wondered if Mark Goddard stopped the fight prematurely. Jiri Prochazka himself got up instantly after the stoppage.

The Czech fighter recently sat down with Michael Bisping for an interview on his YouTube channel and he spoke about the moment, saying,

“I have to say, it was an early stoppage because if you know me, especially in this case…when you see the Jamahal Hill vs Pereira right now….Jamahal had much more time than me to survive that moment, and I know how to survive.”

Jiri Prochazka cited Jamahal Hill’s example to explain how he was allowed more time before the match was called off. He also went on to exude confidence, stating that he would have definitely survived the onslaught from Pereira.

Well, the Czech Samurai does know how to survive tough moments. He has shown glimpses of it, especially in his fight against Dominick Reyes. He survived a right hook from Reyes that stunned him.

He then went on to finish the fight via KO. Prochazka believes that he would have done something similar against ‘Poatan’. The Czech fighter now wants his rematch against the Brazilian. Pereira is fresh off a win against Jamahal Hill and is also looking to make a quick return.

Jiri Prochazka agrees to fight Alex Pereira at UFC 301

UFC 301 is just days away, and it takes place in Brazil, Alex Pereira’s home. ‘Poatan’ was eager to fight in his country, despite fighting in the UFC 300.

The Brazilian mentioned that he was ready to fight on short notice and Jiri Prochazka even agreed to fight him. ‘AFeldmanMMA’ uploaded the clip from ‘The MMA Hour’ on X, where Prochazka stated,

“If that will be for title with Alex, I am open to take a date in Brazil. Like in two weeks, and if there will be another date let’s see then.”

However, the fight never took place as the UFC Head Honcho, Dana White didn’t seem too interested in the idea.

But with both the athletes willing to make a quick return, the rematch between Prochazka and Pereira might be confirmed sooner than expected.