Chael Sonnen Warns Michael Chandler ‘Any Demands’ Will Cost Him the Conor McGregor Fight

Souvik Roy
Published

The noted UFC legend-turned-YouTuber, Chael Sonnen, has correctly predicted multiple upcoming UFC happenings. Sonnen was one of the first persons to mention that the UFC might fix a ‘BMF’ title defense fight for UFC 300, which eventually turned it to be true. But this time, ‘The American Gangster’ came up with a statutory warning for Conor McGregor’s scheduled rival, Michael Chandler. In his latest video. Sonnen implied that Chandler is currently in a tricky spot regarding his fight against McGregor. He also detailed what could be the consequences of a wrong action from Chandler.

‘The Bad Guy’ indicated that any demand from Chandler currently can act as an excuse for McGregor to reject the fight, which in turn would affect ‘Iron’ only. Sonnen said,

Chandler’s in a very fine position here. If he would come out and make any demands, it would cost him the match. If he would lock in on anything, it would be a way out for McGregor.”

‘Iron’ Chandler spent the entire 2023 without a single fight, waiting for McGregor’s return. This might serve as an indication of the importance that he gives to the McGregor fight. He also has been agreeing to all the conditions that ‘The Notorious’ has kept forward for the materialization of the fight. This is why Sonnen implied that ‘Iron’ has lost his spot to make demands related to this fight.

However, it won’t be wrong to say that Chandler’s accepting nature is working somewhat against him currently. But he had already received a warning about having such an open attitude to McGregor’s demands previously.

Daniel Cormier warned Michael Chandler not to be over-considerate about Conor McGregor’s demands

Weeks ago, the former UFC champ-champ, Daniel Cormier, called Chandler a “good guy” in one of his YouTube videos. It was primarily because of the 37-year-old’s accepting nature towards McGregor’s demands related to the fight. But ‘DC’ also warned that Chandler’s over-accepting attitude would provide too much authority to McGregor about the materialization of the fight.

Echoing similar sentiments, Sonnen’s prediction further implies that Chandler is currently stuck in the exact situation that ‘DC’ had warned him about. But most UFC fans will hope for the bout to materialize so that Chandler’s over-a-year-long wait and acceptance of McGregor’s conditions don’t go in vain.

