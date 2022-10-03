“It Would Be an Easy Day for Bo Nickal”: Bellator Star Believes New UFC Middleweight Prospect Can Be an Antidote to Khamzat Chimaev’s Wrestling

Bo Nickal has made waves in the martial arts world, just like Khamzat Chimaev, which earned him credit from his peers!

Wrestling is a formidable tool to have at your disposal when it comes to the sport of martial arts. More times than not, a wrestler generally prevails, when he competes against a striker or a fighter who is mediocre in all aspects of the game.

The likes of Kamaru Usman, Khamzat Chimaev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and now Bo Nickal, are the premiere illustrations of that. However, it’s not quite often we witness a wrestler compete against another. That would be an interesting showdown, to say the least.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❗️ (@chimaev_inc)

In the wake of consecutive successful dominant displays, the 3-0 Middleweight will soon, climb through the rankings, no doubt about it. With the stature, size, and physique possessed by Nickal and his emphasis on wrestling, we could very well see a breath of fresh air in the 185lbs division soon.

Also read: Who Is Jamie Pickett- Is He Fighting Bo Nickal Next in UFC?

Wrestling virtuoso, Aaron Pico, is under the impression, Bo Nickal is the one to derail the hype surrounding Khamzat Chimaev!

The Swede has had a fruitful couple of years in the UFC so far. From ‘ragdolling’ his opponents to knocking them out in spectacular fashion, Chimaev has looked like an unstoppable force.

With his sights set on two divisions, ‘Borz’ could very well be on his way to the top. However, he is yet to cross the more difficult hurdles, in a bigger and stronger class of Middleweights. Enter Bo Nickal.

With the Dagestan wrestling takeover the last few years, Bo Nickal is excited to bring American wrestling back to the forefront of MMA. pic.twitter.com/Do4EFIiJi0 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) September 28, 2022

A wrestling connoisseur like himself, Bellator featherweight Aaron Pico, has backed Nickal to dethrone UFC’s rising star, Chimaev. Pico believes Nickal’s wrestling is in a class of its own.

Pico stated–

“I really don’t, the way he’s wired, he’s really going to figure out what he needs to do. … If you put Khamzat and Bo Nickal in a wrestling match, Bo Nickal would ‘tech’ him. There would be no contest. If you had Khamzat and Bo Nickal wrestle, it would be an easy day for Bo Nickal.”

BO NICKAL GETS IT DONE IN UNDER A MINUTE! #DWCS pic.twitter.com/IDkLeYpj7F — UFC (@ufc) September 28, 2022

Having had just three fights in MMA, it’s too quick to make such a bold claim. Yet for someone of the American’s caliber, the task might not be as difficult as stated. The bout will be a highly anticipated one, that’s for sure.

Also read: Latest UFC Recruit Bo Nickal Calls Out Logan Paul for a Match – “If We Can’t Do It in the UFC, Let’s Do It in the WWE”