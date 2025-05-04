‘He’s the Best MMA Fighter in the World’: Laura Sanko Sees Islam Makhachev Conquering 170lbs Despite Stacked Division

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s continued silence over the potential Ilia Topuria title fight at UFC 317 is making fans rather uneasy. While some claim that the champ just doesn’t take Topuria seriously, others believe Islam is waiting for the winner of Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 to determine if he wants to fight for the title at welterweight.

And if that is indeed the case, how does he fare in a division that not only challenges him in terms of size disparity but also provides him with at least 8 good wrestlers in its top 10 rankings?

Islam is currently sitting pretty on a 15-fight win streak in the most stacked division on the UFC roster. However, his top 5 opponents have primarily been strikers, except Justin Gaethje and Arman Tsarukyan. He is yet to duel with Gaethje, and his first fight with Tsarukyan for the Armenian fighter’s debut in 2019 was his toughest battle yet.

If he does move to 170 lbs, he will be dealing with Belal, Sean Brady, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Kamaru Usman, and the likes, all of whom are extremely accomplished on the ground. Well, according to UFC color analyst Laura Sanko, the lightweight champion will be more than fine.

“I still think he can do it. I think he can be dominant at 170 lbs. I do. Largely because he is the best MMA fighter in the world right now,” Sako told Submission Radio.

And as far as the size disparity is concerned, Sanko isn’t too bothered about any difference it could make, since Makhachev reportedly already walks around at 180 lbs before cutting.

“I don’t think he’s going to be a very small welterweight once he allows himself to really frame out and not have a camp where he is… What if he gets better?” she asks.

Interestingly, Islam has also claimed that while UFC boss Dana White wouldn’t allow him, he would be fine fighting at middleweight as well, much to 185 lbs champion Dricus du Plessis’ amusement.

However, before harboring illusions of grandeur, the lightweight champion must solve the problem of his team not wanting to fight Belal. Should Belal retain the title at UFC 315, does Islam continue to stay on at 155 lbs, or does he actually carve his own path by challenging Belal?

Islam wants to fight Belal, claims Sanko

While she doesn’t guarantee to be a voice for the lightweight champion’s internal monologue, Sanko claims to have a gut feeling that Islam might consider what his mentor Khabib wouldn’t.

“I have a gut feeling that Islam is somewhat open to fighting Belal… Islam wouldn’t prefer it because there is so much mutual respect and time shared and all these things but it’s kind of like, ‘Yeah but I also want that second belt and whoever’s there is there,” Sanko noted.

She, however, asserts that Belal has been strictly against fighting Islam. Notably, Belal has claimed to make a move to middleweight should Islam choose to make the 170 lbs division his new home.

What’s more interesting, however, is that Sanko actually believes that the fight should happen as it would benefit both their legacies. For Islam, she claims, Belal would be the toughest challenge at 170 lbs.

And for Belal, defeating the pound-for-pound best fighter on the planet would be the cherry on top of his already magnificent achievements.