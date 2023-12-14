WATCH: Colby Covington Bestows Explicit Nicknames to UFC Superstars, from Leon Edwards to Islam Makhachev, and More

When it comes to trash-talking, few excel as much as combat sports superstars such as Conor McGregor, Chael Sonnen and a few others. Similarly, Colby Covington is known for his microphone skills and trash-talking. From LeBron James to other athletes, he has verbally sparred with numerous individuals. Talking about trash-talking, one notable thing of his persona is his habit of assigning nicknames. He has done assigned nicknames to many from Leon Edwards to Islam Makhachev. In this article, we’ll see ‘Chaos’ giving nicknames to fighters.

For those new to the sport, almost every fighter carries a moniker. Some of the examples include “The Notorious” Conor McGregor, Jon “Bones” Jones. While many fighters have nicknames, Covington, on the other hand, loves to assign nicknames that he creates for them.

To give an example recently ahead of UFC 296, he shared a nickname for Shavkat Rakhmonov and he called him “sh*t rat”. Likewise, he has given names to many trolling UFC fighters.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MMAPROSPICK/status/1734947284150800850?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Talking about UFC 296, he is set to face Leon Edwards for the welterweight title at the big event. Colby Covington mentioned in an interview that he hasn’t watched any of Edwards’ fights and referred to him as “Edwards Scissorhands.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Notori6us/status/1729003224852787550?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One of the most famous nicknames he has ever given is to Dustin Poirier where he called him “Dustbin Poirier”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Notori6us/status/1729003204833346042?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Besides Poirier, he has given nicknames to the man he lost to two times, Kamaru Usman, where he called him ‘The CEO of EPO‘ and ‘Marty Fakenewsman.’

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Notori6us/status/1729003193697489328?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Additionally, he has assigned nickname to Khamzat Chimaev as ‘C*mshot’ Chimaev. He has also nicknamed Islam Makhachev as ‘Mongol*** Makhachev’ (a culturally sensitive word), and Raphael Dos Anjos as ‘Ralphie Dos Nachos.’

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Notori6us/status/1729003227566440606?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Similarly, he has labeled numerous superstars from Conor McGregor, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson to Peter Yan. Surprisingly, he has also given a nickname to Dana White.

Colby Covington also has a nickname for UFC President Dana White

Not only fighters but also the UFC president became a victim of Covington’s nicknames. Speaking to the media ahead of UFC 235, he took a shot at Head Honcho, being audacious as he referred to him as Uncle Fester. Uncle Fester is the butler in The Addams Family TV show, who was known for his bald and eccentric personality.

While White hasn’t responded to it, he did once refer to Covington as the “big mouth” when the latter threatened to smack the UFC President’s head. Although Covington frequently crosses lines, that’s what makes him a marketable figure. He says anything and everything to anyone without a second thought.