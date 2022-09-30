“I Am More Famous Than Cristiano Ronaldo” – Hasbulla Once Risked Angering Khabib Nurmagomedov by Claiming That He Was More Popular Than Cristiano Ronaldo

Hasbulla doesn’t like Manchester United star forward and legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo but Khabib Nurmagomedov loves him.

Hasbulla and Khabib Nurmagomedov have one of MMA’s most unlikely friendships. ‘Mini Khabib’ as he is often called, has been a part of ‘The Eagle’ extended reputation and media image for some time now. Hasbulla himself is not shy of quoting controversy but this time he may have gone a little too far.

Nurmagomedov is a Manchester United fan and has an admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Hasbulla is not impressed by the iconic Portuguese football star.

It seems like his dislike for Ronaldo comes from seeing his rival Abdu Rozik pose for a picture with the football star. He mentioned this at an appearance with Barstool Sports’ Sundae Conversations. He also declared himself more famous than the football superstar.

“I couldn’t care less about Ronaldo,” Hasbulla said to podcast host Caleb Pressley. “I am more famous than him. The only thing he does in a match is pass around the ball.”

He also added a note for Abdu Rozik saying a fight with Rozik is irrelevant.

“I’ve told him many times that I don’t want to smoke him, because the bottom line is that he is a clown. But the more I ignore him the worse it gets,” he elaborated.

How does Khabib Nurmagomedov See Cristiano Ronaldo?

In contrast, ‘The Eagle’ said the following to Sky Sports in February 2022.

“He became 37 years old, this is not his best age but even how he plays, I think affect his whole team. His energy, his experience, his advice.”

“They have a very good, strong, young team. Next year I feel they will do a very good job, right now so many new players they don’t connect well. I think next year Manchester United are going to be big problem for all clubs. I’m going to talk with him.”

Ronaldo and Nurmagomedov have a healthy relationship with each other with both keeping the other apprised of their career ongoings. Ronaldo even told Nurmagomedov of his move from Real Madrid to Juventus months before it was official.

So, Hasbulla might find himself at odds with Khabib Nurmagomedov if the subject of Ronaldo ever came up. But for now, things don’t seem to be heading in that direction.

