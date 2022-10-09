Despite the Boxer’s ‘$100M’ Expose, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Are Close to Signing $1.5 Billion Contract That Includes MMA Match, Per Reports

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather might sign a $1.5 billion contract which will see them compete in MMA and boxing.

After being exposed of lying about his $100 million payday against Logan Paul, it looks like Floyd Mayweather is set to sign a contract worth over a billion dollars with Conor McGregor.

The two entered the boxing ring for the first time back in 2017. The bout proved to be the highest selling Pay Per View of all time. And both Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather walked away with hefty paydays to their name.

While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding their rematch for a long time, it looks like it might be happening soon. According to The Sun, the two are closing in on a $1.5 billion fight agreement.

Interestingly, fans wouldn’t be treated to just a boxing match between the two. It is reported that this will be a two-fight deal which will also include an MMA fight. Moreover, the two fights will be counted as pro-fights and not exhibitions.

It is worth noting that nothing is certain at the moment. And it will be interesting to see if the two actually agree to a massive two-fight deal.

Conor McGregor exposed Floyd Mayweather for lying about his $100 million payday

The former UFC champion exposed Floyd Mayweather for lying about his $100 million pay-day against Logan Paul. McGregor suggested that if he would’ve made the money he claimed, he would’ve made it to the Forbes list of highest paid athletes but he didn’t.

“He also said he made 100 million to spar the Logan guy he had never made the Forbes list top 100. He hasn’t cleared 20 million in one full year since 2017 when we fought the last time. Otherwise, he would have been on the list. He hasn’t made the lessons 2017. In other words, he’s full of s**t.”

