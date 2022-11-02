After Conor McGregor’s Close Acquaintance, Another UFC Title Contender Raises Suspicion at Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, by Asking Dana White This

Dillon Danis’ claims that the boxing contest between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva was rigged has found a home, with UFC Middleweight contender seconding the claim in a cryptic tweet.

The Jake Paul-Anderson Silva bout came to a close this past Saturday night with Paul picking up a unanimous decision victory over the former UFC Middleweight champion, Anderson Silva. The triumph could prove to be a pivotal and acute moment in the 25-year-old’s boxing career.

The pinnacle of the contest was obtained when Paul knocked down Silva in the eighth and final round. However, fans and certain fighters have seemed to notice an apparent discrepancy in the knockdown.

After Dillon Danis, UFC Middleweight contender Paulo Costa reckons that the contest was rigged. Taking to Twitter, Paulo Costa tweeted a laughable quote, which included UFC President, Dana White.

How much can i ask dana white for NOT GET KNOCKED OUT by The KING 👑 jake paul ? 😂 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 2, 2022

Costa stated-

“How much can i ask dana white for NOT GET KNOCKED OUT by The KING jake paul ?”

Dillon Danis had previously tweeted the following as well.

Was the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva contest manipulated?

As has been the theme since his highlight reel knockout of former UFC Welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul has come under scrutiny and been on the receiving end of questions regarding whether the contests were fixed.

In his match against Woodley, fans deduced an apparent sign from ‘The Chosen One’, a split second before he was knocked out cold with an overhand right from Jake Paul.

Against Anderson Silva, footage has emerged that although the initial jab connected with Silva’s face, one specific angle has displayed that there wasn’t any concrete contact on the straight right landed on the ‘Spider’.

Yet, at the very base, someone who holds the reputation and credibility that Anderson Silva does, would not take a ‘dive’ for money. No matter the amount.

The fact remains that on that very night, Jake Paul was the superior combatant inside the squared circle.

A potential Paulo Costa-Jake Paul showdown?!

Paulo Costa has been an active member of the Twitter community. ‘Borrachinha’ has been a facetious force on the platform, to say the least. His antics have earned him a large following, needless to say.

Costa had recently taken to his favorite platform to call out Jake Paul, in a video that displayed his tremendous physique, and immaculate shadowboxing. The ‘Eraser’ had channeled his inner Mike Tyson and paid an ode to the boxing legend with the footage.

Can u imagine I chasing jake in that ring?😤 he wouldn’t get out breathing 🔥🥤 pic.twitter.com/tg2onZoN8r — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 27, 2022

Provided that the fight comes to fruition, it would make for an intriguing contest, but make no mistake, Paulo Costa will be the clear favorite going into the fight.

