“I Got Offered That Fight” – Andrew Tate Reveals Why He Turned Down a Fight With Floyd Mayweather

Andrew Tate has been in the news of late owing to him considering many offers for returning to fighting. The former ISKA kickboxing champion has been semi-retired for some time. However, he has made a success story of himself from his many businesses and investments. This has prompted his fans, followers and critics to ask if he ever wants to return to the fighting ring.

Also read: Andrew Tate Lays Out the Only Scenario in Which He’ll Fight Conor McGregor

So far, Tate has considered matchup potentials from Logan Paul, Jake Paul, KSI and even Conor McGregor. The latest in line with the spate of potential matchups is Floyd Mayweather. And Tate has responded.

Andrew Tate talks potential Floyd Mayweather Matchup

Andrew Tate was put forward the idea of fighting Floyd Mayweather for big money. However, Tate revealed that he declined the offer citing his admiration for what Mayweather has done in boxing. He considers Mayweather his hero and so does not want to fight the legendary boxer.

“No and I got offered that fight,” Tate replied on being asked if he would take up a fight with Floyd Mayweather. “I got offered that fight and he is one of my heroes so I couldn’t bring myself to do it. Even though he is small, and he is so good, he is retired, it is Floyd Mayweather.”

Tate further explained that he thinks Mayweather is one of the best boxers of all time. He loves Mayweather’s story and confidence as well as his mic skills. He also said that contrary to popular opinion, he loves Mayweather’s defensive style of boxing.

Tate has also turned down the option to fight Conor McGregor saying he likes McGregor as a person and will need a personal reason to step into the ring against him.

Andrew Tate Turned Down Jake Paul

Aside from the two major headliners above, Tate was also offered £4.3million ($5m) by Jake Paul to step into the ring. Tate and his brother Tristan even met with Paul’s manager to discuss the possibilities of getting a match together. However, nothing actually came of the talks.

Andrew Tate retired from boxing in 2020 with a record of 43-9 in kickboxing and a 1-0 in MMA. He does not seem to have much interest in returning to the ring since then.

Mayweather has been holding exhibition matches since retiring from pro boxing. He will be fighting on November 13 against YouTube star Deji Olatunji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

This will be Mayweather’s fifth fight after retiring with former opponents including the likes of kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, Don Moore, and MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.