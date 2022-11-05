Andrew Tate Lays Out the Only Scenario in Which He’ll Fight Conor McGregor

Andrew Tate has been toying with the idea of returning to active fighting for some time now. He has been called out by several fighters including the recently victorious Jake Paul, Logan Paul and KSI. However, his response has been lukewarm so far since he thinks that fighting doesn’t generate much money.

Even though Tate acknowledged that the UFC has done a lot to give MMA fighters decent pay, he is not yet ready to step into the ring.

Tate was a kickboxing champion in two weight divisions with ISKA. He has an official kickboxing record of 43 wins and 9 losses. He retired some time ago and has become a successful entrepreneur and internet personality since then.

ALSO READ: Former MMA Fighter Confirms Return of ‘Top G’, Andrew Tate to Twitter, Amidst Acquisition From Billionaire Tycoon, Elon Musk

Is Andrew Tate About to Fight Conor McGregor?

“I have nothing against Conor, kind of like the guy so there would have to be a good reason. We would certainly have a lot of good trash talk. It would make a lot of money but again I would need a personal problem with him to fight him. That’s an interesting one, I guess,” said Tate during an interview where he was asked about a potential fight with McGregor.

He admitted that a potential money fight with McGregor was certainly an interesting proposition. However, he added that he needed to have a personal issue with McGregor to take up a fight with the former UFC double champ.

At present, McGregor is busy shooting a film with Jake Gyllenhaal. He plans to return to the UFC in early 2023. In the meantime, McGregor has gained a lot of bulk and plans to make a permanent move up to welterweight.

What is Conor McGregor Doing Now?

Ever since his unfortunate leg break injury in 2020 against Dustin Poirier, McGregor has been out of action. However, he has been active on social media and involved in several online spats with fellow fighters.

In addition, McGregor turned down a potential rematch with Floyd Mayweather. Their first match was the second-highest pay-per-view ever and experts speculate a second may earn those numbers as well. However, McGregor has stated that he is not interested in a rematch with the legendary boxer at the moment.

“That story is far from over, in fact, it’s just being written. It is just the beginning but boxing, for sure, I will grace the squared circle again in the future. Boxing is my first love in combat sports,” said McGregor in an interview with Sky Sports. “However, I had such a great time the last time I was out there. Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Conor McGregor Twitter Rival Trolls Khabib Nurmagomedov After He Scores and Celebrates Like Cristiano Ronaldo in a Football Match