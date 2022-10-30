“They Have Insider Knowledge”: Fans Throw Shades at Nelk Boys as They Win Over $2,00,000 Betting on Jake Paul Against Anderson Silva

Jake Paul, the famous YouTuber turned boxer, recently defeated one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, Anderson Silva, in an eight-round boxing match.

With this victory, Paul has improved his boxing record to 6-0. The 27-year-old has defeated former UFC champions and elite mixed martial artists in his career. Given his previous records, both Silva and Paul will make a hefty payday from this fight.

However, Paul and Silva are not the only people two benefiting from the fight. Famous YouTubers Nelk Boys backed the Ohio native in this match. They also had their money on him and won a good amount.

Fans react to Nelk Boys betting on Jake Paul against Anderson Silva

The Nelk Boys apparently had a sum of $1,00,o00 on the social media star. They earned a lucrative amount of over $2,00,000 after ‘The Problem Child’ triumphed against ‘The Spider’ via a unanimous decision.

However, fans sensed a foul play as the YouTubers have strong ties in the fight business. Some even pointed out that they knew the outcome. Thus, they wagered their money on Paul against a combat sports legend like Silva.

Check out the comments from fans below:

‘The Spider’ lost a bet with ‘The Problem Child’

During the pre-fight press conference of this fight, ‘The Problem Child’ agreed to a bet with the former UFC champion. Paul told Silva that if he lost, he will compete in MMA with the former UFC fighter. But if Paul wins, Silva would have to join him in building the fighters’ union.

Paul, since his entry into combat sports, has been vocal about the fighters’ pay issue in the UFC. Thus, he is planning to build a union for the fighters for proper pay and healthcare.

Now ‘The Spider’ has lost the fight and the bet against the 27-year-old. It will be interesting to see what both do regarding the fighters’ union in the future.

What are your thoughts on the Nelk Boys’ bet? What do you guys think of the result of Paul vs. Silva?