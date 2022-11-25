“You Roided Up Leprechaun” – Newly Crowned AEW World Champion MJF Got Into a War of Words With UFC Megastar Conor McGregor

“The Notorious” Conor McGregor is not a fan of pro wrestling, and he has proved that time after time. In fact, whenever given a chance, the UFC megastar has lambasted the sport and its superstars. Usually, he targets WWE but this time, he has shifted his focus to AEW. Recently, Conor McGregor got into a social media altercation with the current AEW World Champion, MJF.

The whole thing started with MJF and English MMA Fighter Paddy Pimblett getting into a war of words on Instagram. Although the reason for their beef is unknown, Paddy challenged the AEW superstar to a fight in UFC. However, The Two-Year Vet replied by daring the UFC star to show up at AEW’s upcoming London event.

Later, MJF also dragged The Notorious into the fight when he called Paddy Pimblett a “dollar store Conor McGregor”.

Well-known for his controversial remarks, the former 2-division UFC Champion did not take the comment very well. He insulted the AEW Champion by calling out his UFC fellow and refusing to know the former.

MJF fired back and came up with an epic to Conor McGregor

Just like Conor McGregor, MJF isn’t someone who will back down from a squabble. The Two-Year Vet took to his Twitter account and slammed the UFC star for his remarks. MJF fired shots at Paddy Pimblett saying he will f*** the Conor clone up.

The AEW champion then turned to The Notorious and said after he is done with Paddy, he will wipe his a** with him.

In fact, MJF asked Conor McGregor to stay in his lane by calling him a roided-up leprechaun. The AEW World Champion also added the UFC star cannot hang with him and used a “Better Than You” hashtag.

I’ll fuck the Conor clone up. Then I’ll wipe my ass with the original. Stay in your lane you roided up leprechaun. You can’t hang with the @AEW World Champion. #Betterthanyou https://t.co/X6CPxoKwFT — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 24, 2022

Well, considering their reputation, the back and forth seems far from over yet. It’s just a matter of time before McGregor will come up with a response.

The Two-Year Vet recently won the first major title of his in-ring career

At AEW’s recent Full Gear PPV, MJF used his Poker Chip and challenged the champion, Jon Moxley, for the World Championship. Although he had claimed to win the AEW title fairly, eventually he did use some help.

During the ending moments of the match, William Regal turned against Moxley and helped MJF to secure his biggest win so far.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how MJF and the UFC star will end their social media beef. Who knows, all of this could lead to a match in the squared circle. And if that happens, a promo segment between MJF and Conor McGregor will be a treat to watch.

