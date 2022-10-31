Khabib Nurmagomedov Once Threatened to Quit After Dana White Partially Banned Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Following UFC 229 Melee With Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are one of the most vicious rivals in the history of the UFC. The lead-up to their fight was so nasty that McGregor even took a shot at Nurmagomedov’s family and religion.

However, the Irishman’s words didn’t sit well with team Khabib and many other Russian fighters. Even ‘The Eagle’ jumped into the cage after the fight and attacked one of McGregor’s teammates.

Amidst that two members of team Khabib- Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov attacked the Irish star from behind inside the octagon.

Dana White’s partial ban on Islam Makhachev and Zubaira enraged Khabib Nurmagomedov

Initially, Conor McGregor attacked a bus carrying Khabib Nurmagomedov because of their rivalry. Subsequently, he faced legal charges but faced little wrath from the UFC.

However, in the aftermath of UFC 229, Nurmagomedov and McGregor both faced suspension and fines. White also stated that Makhachev and Zubaira, who attacked McGregor inside the cage, will never compete in the UFC.

This didn’t seem fair to the then-UFC champion Nurmagomedov. He took to his official Instagram account and threatened the UFC that he will quit if his teammates weren’t allowed in the organization.

However, a few weeks later, UFC boss White confirmed in an interview that things were settled between UFC and Nurmagomedov. Despite White’s words, both Zubaira and Makhachev competed in the promotion later.

Moreover, ‘The Notorious’ didn’t press any charges against them for the assault. And things were talked out between both the teams.

‘The Eagle’ and Conor McGregor today

Following his victory over McGregor, ‘The Eagle’ successfully defended his lightweight gold twice in the UFC. Later, in 2020, after his last defense, Nurmagomedov hung up his gloves forever. However, he still trains his teammates and friends.

On the other hand, McGregor is still competing in the division. But is out of action due to an injury. However, he has fully recovered and might return anytime soon.

