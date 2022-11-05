Fans Convinced Hasbulla Is Lionel Messi Fanatic After the Russian Shows Himself In Argentina Jersey Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The 20-year-old Russian Hasbulla Magomedov has established himself in the MMA community thanks to his call-out videos for the top UFC competitors. However, the Instagram sensation is now a well-known figure around the world and has over 4 million social media followers.

His prominence made it possible for him to work with many prominent sports figures. He recently agreed to a multi-year PR contract with the UFC, one of the top MMA organizations in the world. Magomedov has become a significant figure in the promotion as a result of this agreement. The 20-year-old now appears to want to move beyond MMA and establish himself in football as well.

Hasbulla Magomedov in Argentina kit makes fans believe he is a Lionel Messi fanatic

The Russian internet recently attended the UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi to support his friend Islam Makhachev for his lightweight title fight. According to his Instagram, Magomedov appears to still be in the Middle East, where the FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place this month.

The 20-year-old is therefore very likely there to publicize the event. Magomedov was spotted donning an Argentina home kit in a photo he posted on his Twitter. However, nothing is official just yet.

Moreover, the Russian teenager posted an Instagram story showing the Fifa world cup and wrote in the caption, “From Argentina. This is a serious gift.”

ALSO READ: Khabib Nurmagomedov Says He’ll Recruit Cristiano Ronaldo and Other Legends in a Bid to Best Islam Makhachev in Football

All these factors hint at the possibility that the new UFC signee is there to promote the world cup. That’s all conjecture, though. However, after seeing Hasbulla Magomedov in Argentina kit, fans are convinced that the Russian is a Lionel Messi fanatic.

Check out the comments from fans below:

what if messi meets hasbik — MMA Legend Hasbulla (@mma_alert1) November 5, 2022

Messi Fan — Zalzouli_Dembouz (@ZalzouliD) November 5, 2022

Hasbulla knows the goat — Justin Kunzel (@JKunzel1) November 5, 2022

Magomedov and Conor McGregor feud

The 20-year-old teenager is a very close friend of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Therefore, he has never been on good terms with Conor McGregor.

Recently, both Magomedov and McGregor were also involved in a war of words on Twitter. ‘The Notorious’ is a big name in the promotion. And with Magomedov signing with the UFC, it will be interesting to see if they get along or not.

ALSO READ: Watch: Rare Footage of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev Sparring Uncovered!

Do you think Hasbulla is a Lionel Messi fan? What do you think about his feud with McGregor?