Watch: Rare Footage of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev Sparring Uncovered!

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev are as close to brothers as any two fighters have ever got in the cage. If you were to examine the history of the UFC, not even real-life brothers Ken and Frank Shamrock got as close to each other as these two have. And there’s a good reason for this.

When you are training in Dagestan as a young fighter, the only way to keep on track is to forge unbreakable bonds with your closest friends and training partners. To that end, ‘The Eagle’ and Makhachev have remained faithfully by each other’s side throughout their MMA careers. Their bond is almost an exemplary one.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev: A Lifetime of Training

Believe it or not, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev have been training together since before they were adolescents. So, they have known each other for more than two decades and know each other very well. This rare footage is another showcase of both Makhachev and Nurmagomedov training with each other in camp. We have seen tons of footage just like this but this is an old one and the two can be seen sparring with each other.

The close training has created a great deal of respect for one another. Makhachev has often said that he wants to emulate Nurmagomedov. He planned to take the legacy created by ‘The Eagle’ father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov by taking the UFC lightweight championship.

So far, he has done flawlessly and the next fight might be the biggest of his career. Plus, with Conor McGregor planning a return to the UFC in early 2023, the two might clash in the Octagon. This makes for some very interesting possibilities that may shape the future of the UFC lightweight division in years to come.

When Was Khabib Nurmagomedov Last with Islam Makhachev?

Khabib Nurmagomedov was ringside at Islam Makhachev’s fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. He was the first to storm inside the cage when Makhachev finally submitted Oliveira and secured the UFC lightweight title.

He was also alongside when Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski squared off and decided to meet in Perth for a mega fight. Since then, ‘The Eagle’ has been training with Makhachev at their gym and preparing him for the new matchup.