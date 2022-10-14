“$50K Bet Is On”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Manager Advises UFC Title Contender to ‘Save’ Money as He Backs Charles Oliveira to Beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

UFC title contender was involved in a back-and-forth with his own manager after he backed fellow Brazilian Charles Oliveira in his fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

The lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev is one of the year’s most anticipated UFC fights. This fight has generated a lot of hype because of the similar grappling skills of both fighters.

Subsequently, many fans and UFC stars have given their thoughts and prediction on this lightweight showdown. Former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns is one of them.

What did Gilbert Burns say about Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev?

Initially, a Twitter user posted a picture of Makhachev and Oliveira asking for predictions on the fight. Following that, Burns tweeted his response by backing fellow countrymen to defeat the Russian fighter in the third round.

Behind closed door you don’t believe this https://t.co/frDVdfygyl — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 13, 2022

Burns’ predictions, however, did not convince Ali Abdelaziz, who manages UFC athletes, including Islam Makhachev, Justin Gaethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Gilbert Burns, and more.

Save your money, the boss will kick you out if you lose this money and you know who I’m talking about 😁 https://t.co/qldyXOBx7Q — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 13, 2022

After that, Burns asked Abdelaziz to bet a sum of money on his words. He said, “So $50K bet is on??”. In response, the Dominance management founder took a sneaky dig at ‘Durinho.’ He replied, “Save your money. The boss will kick you out if you lose this money and you know who I’m talking about.”

UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

UFC 280 will take inside the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22, 2022. Headlining the pay-per-view is a fight for the vacant lightweight title between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev and Oliveira are two of the most ferocious lightweights, who are on a long winning streak in the division. They possess a similar ground game. Thus, UFC 280 is their ultimate test, and the price is lightweight gold.

It is a highly unpredictable fight. However, Makhachev is currently a betting favorite. Mainly, because he has one of the greatest Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner. ‘The Eagle’ has been training Makhachev for a long time and the latter has shown high improvements since.

But, Makhachev is yet to face a contender from the top 5 of the division. Now he will do it at UFC 280. Hence, it will be interesting to see if having Nurmagomedov in his corner helps him this time.

What are your predictions for this fight? What do you guys think about Burns and Abdelaziz’s back-and-forth?