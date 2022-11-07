Alex Pereira MMA Record- Has ‘Poatan’ Ever Lost a Bout?

Alex Pereira has an incredible MMA record so far. He is currently on a 6-win streak in MMA. He is about to go up against legend in the making and current UFC Welterweight champion Israel Adesanya. ‘Poatan’ has beaten Adesanya on two previous occasions. He is also the only fighter to have ever knocked out ‘The Stylebender’.

So far, Pereira has only suffered one loss in his entire pro MMA career. This loss came at the hands of Quemel Ottoni who submitted Pereira in the 3rd round at Jungle Fight promotion. This was Pereira’s debut fight and he has not lost since then.

How has Alex Pereira Performed After His Debut Loss?

Alex Pereira has been on a tear through multiple promotions since his only loss. He is fairly yet to meet a fair match for his skills in the ring. Only one of his fights has gone the distance. This was against Bruno Silva at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalev. He won this fight by unanimous decision.

How is Alex Pereira Looking At the Fight With Israel Adesanya?

Alex Pereira has been chomping at the bit to get Adesanya. Not only has he got momentum behind him but many are questioning if he may be the better striker of the two. Moreover, he has his two wins over Adesanya which give him a significant psychological edge.

In contrast, ‘The Stylebender’ has been taking a defensive approach in his most recent fights. He has dismissed fan criticism on his overly-cautious fight approach and seems focused on beating Pereira.

Michael Bisping commented that he believes Adesanya simply does not want to mess up and lose the championship. However, since he has personal score to settle with Pereira, Bisping believes ‘The Stylebender’ will take a direct approach and come our fighting.

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira are set to meet for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 281 on November 12, 2022.

