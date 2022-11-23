An Ex-Friend of Conor McGregor, Artem Lobov Sues the UFC Star for a Share in $600M Proper 12 Whiskey Profits

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest stars in the UFC. His success in the sport has brought him great fortune. Hence, ‘The Notorious’ is listed among the highest-paid athletes on the planet.

However, with all the fame and money comes a bit of controversy. Same has happened with the former dual-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor a number of times and it seems like the Irish star is in trouble again.

Artem Lobov sues Conor McGregor for Proper 12 Whiskey profits

Artem Lobov, a long-time friend and training partner of the Irish star Conor McGregor has dragged the latter to court demanding a cut from the Proper 12 Whiskey profits.

‘The Notorious’ launched a whiskey brand named Proper Twelve Whiskey after his success in the combat world. McGregor religiously promoted the brand, and it became a huge name shortly.

Last year, the former UFC champion sold the majority of the stakes of the Irish whiskey. It earned him a profit of over $600 million, which he shared with his agent Audie Attar and their partner, Ken Austin.

This deal listed McGregor in Forbes’ list of the highest-earning sports person. However, the Russian ex-UFC fighter Artem Lobov, reportedly, stated that Proper Twelve was his idea initially and has taken the matter to court.

What did Lobov say about the Proper 12 Whiskey?

The ex-UFC fighter has taken the proceedings to the high court and demanded 5% of the profits the Irish star earned from the previously mentioned deal. According to reports made by MMA Fighting, Lobov has stated that he initiated the idea of the whiskey brand and put a deal together for the UFC star.

McGregor’s spokesperson Karen J Kessler has stated that Lobov’s claim to the whiskey brand was “incorrect”. — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) November 23, 2022

Further on, Lobov also stated that he has refused $1 million from McGregor and never charged him for fight camps. In response, Karen J. Kessler, a representative for Conor McGregor, called Lobov’s assertions ‘incorrect.’

What are your thoughts about this tussle? What do you think about McGregor’s whiskey brand?