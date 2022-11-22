“It Bothers the F*ck Out of Me”: UFC Analyst Suspicious After Conor McGregor Pulls Out of USADA Pool

Conor McGregor has been out of action for over a year now. After suffering a horrific injury last year in his third matchup against his old rival Dustin Poirier, McGregor is yet to enter the octagon since then.

However, his return might be delayed further because the Irishman is reportedly out of the USADA testing pool. Commenting on the same, former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith expressed his concern about the matter.

What did Anthony Smith say about Conor McGregor and USADA?

Anthony Smith recently appeared on Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast to discuss a variety of topics. During the episode, Smith spoke about the former lightweight champion Conor McGregor being out of the USADA testing pool and hinted that he might be using banned substances.

Moreover, Anthony Smith also spoke about McGregor’s bulked-up physique. ‘Lion Heart’ said, “It bothers the f**k out of me. Like that, he pulled himself out of the USADA pool.”

Anthony Smith has certainly made a valid point with his statements. There seems to be no other logical reason for a fighter to pull himself out of the USADA pool unless he is using banned substances.

When will Conor McGregor return to the octagon?

As mentioned earlier, McGregor has been out of action for over a year. During this time, he has even shot for his acting debut and is now keen on making a return to the octagon. However, ‘The Notorious One’ has to be under the USADA testing pool for at least six months before he makes his return.

Conor McGregor can be expected to return sometime around mid-2023 if he enters the testing pool as soon as possible. That said, it will be interesting to see who his opponent will be for the highly anticipated return of ‘The Notorious One.’

Who do you want to see against McGregor? What are your thoughts about Smith’s words?