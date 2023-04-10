Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: ‘The Notorious’ Provides HUGE Update- “I Am in the Pool”

Controversial UFC fighter Conor McGregor has once again found himself at the center of drama with the USADA. The double division champion has been engaging in a public feud with the organization, which no fighter wants to get involved in. Additionally, McGregor is coaching against Michael Chandler in TUF season 31, with plans for the fighters to compete at the end of the season. However, before that happens, McGregor needs to enter the USADA testing pool, a step he has been teasing fans about on Twitter. McGregor continues to make headlines with his divisive behavior, leaving fans wondering what will happen next.

Tensions have been high at TUF with Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler not on the best of terms. The Irishman has been accused of playing favorites, picking coaches and fighters, and causing drama. While some fans love his bold and outspoken personality, others find it abrasive and off-putting.

In addition to his ongoing feud with the USADA and drama on TUF, Conor McGregor is also involved in a legal battle with former friend and compatriot Artem Lobov over his Proper 12 whiskey brand. Despite this setback, McGregor has not slowed down in his entrepreneurial pursuits, having gone on to create another beer brand.

Is Conor McGregor in the pool?

Controversial UFC fighter Conor McGregor has caused a stir by suggesting that he can fight without entering the USADA pool 6 months prior to a fight.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, McGregor stated that he was in discussions with USADA representatives and that he could fight as long as he provided two clean urine samples before the fight. This statement caused backlash, as it goes against the UFC’s standard protocol for drug testing.

He said, “I am long in the pool.”

I am long in the pool. https://t.co/2t51fRwR8r — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 10, 2023

McGregor’s recent tweet of a pool has only added fuel to the fire, with fans speculating about his USADA status. When a fan asked him to enter the pool himself, McGregor nonchalantly replied that he had been in the pool for a long time. This has left fans wondering about the truth of the situation.

While it remains unclear whether McGregor will be able to fight without entering the USADA pool 6 months prior to the fight, one thing is for sure – the Irishman continues to generate controversy and keep fans on the edge of their seats

McGregor sends a ‘Notorious’ hint to Dustin Poirier

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has taken to Twitter to express his interest in a fourth fight with Dustin Poirier. After UFC 287, McGregor hinted that he and Poirier should face off once again. Poirier has defeated McGregor on both previous occasions, so this would be an opportunity for McGregor to redeem himself.

Quadrilogy’s are fun. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 9, 2023

It remains unclear whether a fourth fight between the two will actually take place. However, fans are excited at the prospect of seeing these two talented fighters in the octagon together once again. Given the history between McGregor and Poirier, a fourth fight would undoubtedly be an entertaining spectacle.