Artem Lobov, Who Sued Conor McGregor for Share in $600M Proper 12 Whiskey Profits, Was the Reason Behind the Irishman’s Feud With Khabib Nurmagomedov

The MMA community was taken aback on Wednesday night when reports emerged that former UFC fighter, Artem Lobov and a close acquaintance of Conor McGregor was intending to sue him. The Irish-Russian is reportedly suing the ‘Notorious’ one for 5% of a stake in his global whiskey brand, ‘Proper 12’. Lobov claims he was the inventor of the idea for the Irish whiskey and is looking to claim his money.

Lobov began-

“Proper 12 Whiskey story, few people know it, but this was actually my idea. I was the person that came up with the idea to do whiskey for Conor.”

A statement by his attorney Dermot McNamara declared-

“My client is a retired professional fighter with a master’s degree from DCU in Finance and Capital Markets. We have issued High Court proceedings on his behalf to enforce an agreement with Mr McGregor regarding the Proper No. 12 whiskey brand. My client was the initial creator and co-founder of the concept to launch an Irish whiskey brand associated with Mr. McGregor. As these matters are now before the court, we will not be making any further comment.”

Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov!

McGregor and Lobov grew up in the same vicinity in Crumlin, Ireland where they pursued martial arts religiously. Lobov was an integral member of McGregor’s team throughout his UFC career so far.

From his first world championship victory at featherweight against the then pound-for-pound King, Jose Aldo, to when the Irishman hit the pinnacle of the sport when he defeated Eddie Alvarez for the UFC lightweight championship.

Artem Lobov was right by McGregor’s side when the Irishman was cementing himself as an all-time great. In fact, it was McGregor who assisted Lobov in making his way through the ranks in the foremost fighting promotion in the world.

One thing is guaranteed and that is McGregor for sure would not have seen this coming, given their history. But hey, a wise man once said there are no friends in this game!

The infamous Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor scuffle!

One might be wondering, what does Khabib Nurmagomedov have to do with a problem between Conor McGregor and his best friend?

In hindsight, the contest between McGregor and the ‘Eagle’ might not have been so personal had there not been a skirmish between Lobov and Nurmagomedov six months prior to their encounter.

At UFC 223, Artem Lobov was fighting on the undercard of a pay-per-view main event by Nurmagomedov and Al Iaquinta for the UFC Lightweight championship.

During fight week, an altercation involving Nurmagomedov and Lobov backstage ignited a rivalry between the Russians and the Irish. What would ensue could not have been predicted by anyone.

The ‘Notorious’ one wound up throwing a dolly threw the bus, in retaliation for Nurmagomedov approaching Lobov. It’s wild that the pair have reached the stage they are at now.

